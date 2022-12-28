Youth Cup Date With Forest Set

Wednesday, 28th Dec 2022 12:12

The U18s’ FA Youth Cup fourth round tie against Nottingham Forest will be played at Portman Road on Tuesday 17th January (KO 7pm).

The Tricky Trees, who have a category one academy, beat West Brom 1-0 in their third-round tie at the City Ground last week to set up their visit to Suffolk.

Sam Darlow's Town side came from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 at the John Smiths Stadium in their round three match after previously defeating Bromley 2-1 away and non-league Aveley 9-0 at Portman Road.

Supporters will be housed in the Cobbold Stand, home in Block C and away in Block E, with prices £3 for adults and £1 for concessions with cash admission on the turnstiles. Season ticket holders are not admitted free for Youth Cup fixtures.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.









Photo: Action Images