Evans: A Game You Want to Play In

Wednesday, 28th Dec 2022 16:06

Town midfielder Lee Evans has good memories of last season’s game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park and is hoping to make more when the Blues travel to Hampshire on Thursday evening.

In October last year, Evans was in the Town side which beat Pompey 4-0 on their own turf with Macauley Bonne, Portsmouth old boy Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko and Wes Burns netting the goals.

The Welshman is anticipating a Fratton Park atmosphere similar to Monday's at Portman Road on Thursday evening.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to, a game you want to be part of,” he said. “It’s the festive period, so I’m guessing it’ll be a full house at Fratton Park, a game you’d want to play in.

“We’ve got good memories from last season and we’ll try and make some more this week.”

That match was one of the highlights of former manager Paul Cook’s time as Blues boss.

“It was a good result,” he recalled. “But I’m sure Thursday’s will be a different game. We’ll do our homework on them.

“We’ve played them already at home this season. We’ll go there with a game plan and go there and try and get the three points.”





Photo: Matchday Images