Cowley: Town the Best Team in the Division

Thursday, 29th Dec 2022 14:54 Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he believes Town are the best team in League One ahead of the Blues’ visit to Fratton Park this evening. Pompey go into the game without a win in seven and in 11th in League One, while Town are second, two points behind leaders Plymouth. “For me, they’re the best team in the division,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News. “I’ve seen enough of this league to be able to say that. “They have really good players, they’ve got a clear way of playing, a clear system which is quite adaptable and they’re really well coached. As a consequence, they’re in a really good position to get promoted. “For us, I think it’s a great game due to the run we’re on. In this tough moment it’s actually the very best game and one we’re going to attack. “We want to win every game, always. We’re very respectful of Ipswich as a team. Their recruitment has been really aggressive but really intelligent as well. “Not only have they been able to improve but been able to weaken their opponents in the process. It’s no surprise they’ve been able to find that high level of consistency. We will have to be at our very best to beat them.” Criticism of Cowley is mounting given their recent run and pre-season hopes that Pompey might have been among Town's rivals at the top of the division, which the former Lincoln, Braintree and Huddersfield boss says he gets but hopes supporters leave those frustrations behind this evening. “This is a brilliant football club and as a club we’re so lucky to have so many people that this club means so much to,” he added. “When the team doesn’t do well then people get disappointed and frustrated and even angry. “We understand that, these are emotions we have inside the club. We need them with us. Any frustration, any disappointment and any anger they’re feeling for the team, if they can leave it at the gate and get right behind the group then I know it will really help us.”

