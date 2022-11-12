Town Unchanged at Portsmouth
Thursday, 29th Dec 2022 18:54
Town have named an unchanged side for this evening’s game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park, despite illness concerns ahead of the trip to Hampshire.
Blues boss Kieran McKenna said yesterday that two players had been unwell prior to the 3-0 Boxing Day home win against Oxford and another seven had subsequently reported symptoms.
Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness start as the Blues' number 10s against their old club.
Portsmouth, who have also had illness worries this week, make four changes from the 0-0 draw at Exeter on Monday with Ipswich-born Joe Morrell, Zak Swanson, Josh Koroma and Connor Ogilvie coming into the side for on-loan Blues striker Joe Pigott, who is ineligible, and former Town loanee Ryan Tunnicliffe, Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett, who all drop to the bench.
Portsmouth: Griffiths, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson (c), Swanson, Morrell, Pack, Ogilvie, Dale, Bishop, Koroma. Subs: Oluwayemi, Hume, Tunnicliffe, Curtis, Hackett, Jacobs, Scarlett.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Leigh, Humphreys, Edwards, Aluko, Jackson. Sam Allison (Wiltshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]