Town Unchanged at Portsmouth

Thursday, 29th Dec 2022 18:54 Town have named an unchanged side for this evening’s game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park, despite illness concerns ahead of the trip to Hampshire. Blues boss Kieran McKenna said yesterday that two players had been unwell prior to the 3-0 Boxing Day home win against Oxford and another seven had subsequently reported symptoms. Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness start as the Blues' number 10s against their old club. Portsmouth, who have also had illness worries this week, make four changes from the 0-0 draw at Exeter on Monday with Ipswich-born Joe Morrell, Zak Swanson, Josh Koroma and Connor Ogilvie coming into the side for on-loan Blues striker Joe Pigott, who is ineligible, and former Town loanee Ryan Tunnicliffe, Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett, who all drop to the bench. Portsmouth: Griffiths, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson (c), Swanson, Morrell, Pack, Ogilvie, Dale, Bishop, Koroma. Subs: Oluwayemi, Hume, Tunnicliffe, Curtis, Hackett, Jacobs, Scarlett. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Leigh, Humphreys, Edwards, Aluko, Jackson. Sam Allison (Wiltshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 18:58 - Dec 29

"A lot of illness in the camp"? Naughty KmK! Great to see the same line up as Oxford game 0

therein61 added 19:00 - Dec 29

Give em an Oxford you boys C.O.Y.B 1

jas0999 added 19:11 - Dec 29

Doesn’t look like I’ll ess has impacted either side, with their changes sitting on the bench and one ineligible. Just mind games! 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 19:19 - Dec 29

Looks like McKenna has just given the same back Cowley did day before.

Strongest 11 for me neither teams lost anyone either by looks of it and Leigh’s back so strong bench as well. 3

