Morsy: A Decent Point

Friday, 30th Dec 2022 10:22 Skipper Sam Morsy felt the Blues dominated despite not being at their best during last night’s 2-2 draw at Portsmouth. Town had 70 per cent of the possession at Fratton Park but twice went behind with Pompey old boy Conor Chaplin grabbing an 87th-minute equaliser to claim a point which keeps the Blues in second, four points behind Plymouth and ahead of Sheffield Wednesday on goals scored. “Probably weren’t at our best but still managed to dominate the game, create good chances and limit them to very, very few chances,” Morsy said. “There are things we need to work on and improve on but they were obviously searching for that win and that meant they would do anything to hang on, so to come back twice, on reflection it’s a decent point. “It took a great team spirit, a great togetherness, not every game are we going to be at our best, but it’s important to keep believing in what we’re doing, keep fighting and keep going to the end, and that’s exactly what we did.” Reflecting on Town having put themselves in a decent position at the end of 2022, he added: “Definitely. We’re just consistent. Really consistent with the performances, consistent with the results and we’ll continue to work hard and get ready for Lincoln.” Asked what the key will be over the next 22 games, the Egypt international said: “Just one game at a time really, I don’t think we’re thinking too far ahead. There are so many points to play for, we’ll just focus on the Lincoln game. “It’ll be a tough game, they’re well set up, they’ve got good players. No game is easy in this division, so it’s just about us really and trying to get to our best level.” The 31-year-old believes the team has made significant progress over the last year: “It’s come really far. You can see from the league position, you can see the style of play, you can see in the consistent performances. “Players are growing all the time, players are getting better, so we’re in a very good place, but we just have to keep going, it’s very early days still.” Morsy had praise for the 1,600 Blues supporters at Fratton Park: “Fantastic support, we would have loved to have sent them home with a win, but it wasn’t to be but, as they say, if you’re not going to win it, make sure you don’t lose it.”



