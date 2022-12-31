Duo Named in Team of the Week
Saturday, 31st Dec 2022 13:05
Goalscorer Conor Chaplin and skipper Sam Morsy have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for their performances in the 2-2 draw at Portsmouth on Thursday.
Chaplin netted the Blues’ 87th-minute equaliser against his old club, seizing on the loose ball after a Morsy strike had been saved but not held by Pompey keeper Josh Griffiths.
The pair were previously named in the select XI earlier this month following their displays in the 2-1 home victory over Peterborough.
Photo: Matchday Images
