McKenna: John-Jules Making Progress and No Thoughts About Ending Loan

Saturday, 31st Dec 2022 15:21 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says says forward Tyreece John-Jules is making good progress having undergone hamstring surgery in November and that there are no plans to end the 21-year-old’s loan spell from Arsenal early. After the England U21 international went under the knife, McKenna said he expected him back in February or March and the Town manager says John-Jules should have a better idea when he might be back next month. “He’s doing OK, he’s doing his recovery at Arsenal at the moment,” he said. “We spoke to him the other day and he’s happy with how he’s progressing. “He’s got a meeting with the specialist around the middle of January and then we’ll know a little bit more about how he’s progressing then.” Given the length of his absence have there been any thoughts about ending the loan early? “No, no thoughts or discussions in that area at all.” Prior to the injury, John-Jules had made 10 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 15:55 - Dec 31

I’d say this is a barmy decision by Town. JJ won’t be fit until nearly the end of the season. Why keep him on our books taking up a valuable squad space? We NEED and could bring in a player who can contribute to the games now if JJ goes back to Arsenal now. 0

BtreeBlueBlood added 16:00 - Dec 31

Having a real 2nd option to replace ladapo is our problem at the mo.

Bringing on subs for the front 3 .

Edwards sone and jj was a big plus until injuries 0

