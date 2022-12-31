McKenna: Penney Discussions in a Few Weeks' Time

Saturday, 31st Dec 2022 15:52

Blues boss Kieran McKenna says no decisions have yet been made on left-back Matt Penney’s future with the 24-year-old’s loan with Scottish Premiership Motherwell up in January.

Penney has enjoyed an impressive half-season at Fir Park, carrying off the club’s October and November Player of the Month awards having made 15 appearances in total.

“Matt Penney’s loan expires in the middle of January, so for the moment he’s playing and playing an important role and doing well there,” McKenna said.

“That’s good and he’ll see out that loan move and we’ll have those discussions in a few weeks’ time with him about what the next step is.”

Penney, who joined the Blues on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021, made 21 starts and five sub appearances for Town, scoring once, prior to his summer move to Scotland.





Photo: TWTD