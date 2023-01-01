Burns: We Want to Get Back the Points They Took From Us

Sunday, 1st Jan 2023 06:00 Winger Wes Burns sees tomorrow’s visit to Lincoln as a revenge mission after the Imps became the only side this season to inflict a home defeat on the Blues, winning 1-0 in mid-October. He said: “There aren’t many teams that have come to Portman Road and taken points off us this season, so going to Lincoln is a big game for us. “It’s a funny game for us because when they came to our place, they really stifled our style of play and in that sense, they did succeed in nullifying us. “We’re doing a lot of homework, prepping for that one and trying to make sure we get the points back that they took from us.” Burns has also spoken about the fact that he sees himself as something of a marked man with opposition teams setting out to keep him quiet, the Welshman having only scored four goals in 26 appearances in the current campaign as opposed to twice as many at the same stage last term, when he went on to finish as the club’s leading marksman with 13 in a total of 43 outings. “I definitely feel liked a marked man,” he added. “I think in most games you can see that it’s mainly two-v-one over on the right-hand side, but I think that’s a total respect thing from other teams. “Everyone saw last year, when we were coming down the right-hand side, whether it be me, JD [Janoi Donacien] and Chappers [Conor Chaplin] or me, JD and Sone [Aluko] – Marcus [Harness] now sometimes when he plays on the right – it was a big source of our goals. “Teams are obviously noticing that and a lot of them do set out to nullify that, which is why we’re so prolific down the left-hand side this year now. “It’s brilliant that obviously we have symmetrical attacking performances on either side, because if a team over-compensates on my side, Leif [Davis] is reaping the rewards on the other. Yes, I would say I’m a marked man, but to be fair it’s the ultimate respect.” Asked about his own form this season, he continued: “I think I’m doing fine. You know, everyone’s kind of expecting me to be where I was at last year and I’ve had chats with the boss. “I don’t think I’m a million miles from doing that. It’s just a case of last year things were falling for me and I was getting goal chances and creating assists. “I think I’m only one assist off what I matched last year, so I’m not a million miles away. “It’s just the consistency in my performances just needs to be a little bit more consistent. I think that last year I kind of knew what I would bring to every game and I think it’s just getting back to that consistency really.” Burns was on target in the 3-0 home defeat of Oxford United on Boxing Day, with a superb strike just before half-time, and he was asked how it rated in comparison with others he has scored down the years in a career that has so far provided 57 goals on behalf of Bristol City, Forest Green, Oxford, Cheltenham, Aberdeen and Fleetwood. “To be fair it was actually alright, wasn’t it?” he laughed. “I don’t think I had scored with a volley before in my career. “It was an instinctive finish, really. The ball’s come in at an awkward height and it was pretty much ‘Can I just hook it towards goal?’ To be fair, I caught it sweet and it’s gone in so it probably ranks quite highly in my small collection of goals.”

Photos: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments