Blues Linked With Palace Forward

Sunday, 1st Jan 2023 10:32

Town have been linked with Crystal Palace forward Malcolm Ebiowei.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the Blues are eyeing the 19-year-old with a view to offering him regular football in the second half of the season.

Ebiowei, who primarily plays wide on the right but also on the left and as a number 10, moved to Selhurst Park in the summer from Derby, where he had made 11 starts and five sub appearances, scoring once.

Since moving to Palace, the former Dutch U15 and England U16 and U20 international has made five appearances from the bench. Swansea City and Hull City are also claimed to be keen.

Town are understood to be in the market for another forward during the January transfer window, which opens today, with Tyreece John-Jules currently sidelined having undergone hamstring surgery and the Blues having been short of options during Marcus Harness’s recent spell out with a knee problem.

TWTD revealed in November that Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker, who is currently on loan at Plymouth, is among those on the Blues’ list of potential January recruits with further speculation that that move could be on the cards over recent days.

A fortnight ago, Ebiowei’s Palace teammate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, was also linked with the Blues and we understand the 20-year-old is another on Town’s list. Rak-Sakyi is now said to be a January target of Barnsley.

Elsewhere, Brighton’s Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson, 18, who Town have also shown interest in this season, scored his first Premier League goal after coming on as a sub during last night’s 4-2 home defeat by Arsenal.





Photo: Action Images

inghamspur added 10:51 - Jan 1

See this as an option to put some pressure on Burns, who frankly has been awful this season. Prime target must be a goalscorer though, who can get on the end of the numerous chances we're creating. -7

IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:52 - Jan 1

Exciting times. 1

Paddy39 added 10:58 - Jan 1

Let's get those revolving doors moving. COYB's.

1

Wallingford_Boy added 11:09 - Jan 1

Get him in and rest Burns. -2

chepstowblue added 11:13 - Jan 1

I'd sooner Edwards or the brilliant Aluko got more opportunities to be honest. 1

Lightningboy added 11:20 - Jan 1

We need a reasonably experienced 24-28 year old striker who's capable of putting the ball in the net at this level & holding the ball up when it gets played to him (unlike some I could mention) - Taking gambles on 19 year olds is a big risk.



Btw,when are we going to bring a new young striker through our own system?..seems ages ago we last did that..Wickham / Marriott ? 2

Cakeman added 11:20 - Jan 1

Have to trust our management but just for this window I would like to see at least a couple of experienced heads coming in. This window is really about making sure we are promoted this season and not so much planning ahead further than that. 1

johnwarksshorts added 11:31 - Jan 1

I feel confident we'll get the right calbre of players in and push on 2nd half of season. I am optimistic for town in 2023. Happy New Year everyone. 1