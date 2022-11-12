Blues Linked With Palace Forward
Sunday, 1st Jan 2023 10:32
Town have been linked with Crystal Palace forward Malcolm Ebiowei.
According to The Sun on Sunday, the Blues are eyeing the 19-year-old with a view to offering him regular football in the second half of the season.
Ebiowei, who primarily plays wide on the right but also on the left and as a number 10, moved to Selhurst Park in the summer from Derby, where he had made 11 starts and five sub appearances, scoring once.
Since moving to Palace, the former Dutch U15 and England U16 and U20 international has made five appearances from the bench. Swansea City and Hull City are also claimed to be keen.
Town are understood to be in the market for another forward during the January transfer window, which opens today, with Tyreece John-Jules currently sidelined having undergone hamstring surgery and the Blues having been short of options during Marcus Harness’s recent spell out with a knee problem.
TWTD revealed in November that Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker, who is currently on loan at Plymouth, is among those on the Blues’ list of potential January recruits with further speculation that that move could be on the cards over recent days.
A fortnight ago, Ebiowei’s Palace teammate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic, was also linked with the Blues and we understand the 20-year-old is another on Town’s list. Rak-Sakyi is now said to be a January target of Barnsley.
Elsewhere, Brighton’s Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson, 18, who Town have also shown interest in this season, scored his first Premier League goal after coming on as a sub during last night’s 4-2 home defeat by Arsenal.
Photo: Action Images
