Town Seven Points Off Top Ahead of Lincoln Trip

Sunday, 1st Jan 2023 17:22 Town will go into Monday’s League One game at Lincoln City seven points behind leaders Plymouth after the Pilgrims defeated the MK Dons 3-1 at Home Park this afternoon. Former Blues centre-half James Wilson netted the first in the fourth minute, the Dons levelled via Nathan Holland on 19, but Niall Ennis made it 2-1 eight minutes before half-time. Morgan Whittaker, who had assisted the opening two goals, sealed the Pilgrims’ 12th home league win in 13 games this season in the 53rd minute. The victory took Argyle to 56 points with the Blues second on 49 ahead of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, who are at home to Cambridge United on Monday, on goals scored.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueRuin69 added 17:26 - Jan 1

Credit due, Plymouth are doing well and not looking like they are about to stop. Big game tomorrow Coyb 1

Bert added 17:28 - Jan 1

Whittaker, on loan from Swansea, would be a pretty good signing if the loan agreement could be breached. I'm sure we could offer a better salary, playing in front of bigger crowds and potentially a better future. 1

ArnieM added 17:29 - Jan 1

I think this is slipping away from us tbh . Gap above now three wins… gap below GD. This hasn’t “ just suddenly happened” it’s been a trend over the last 10 games or so. We all know where the problems lie. Clearly those that matter at the Club do too. It’s whether we can identify and bring in the players that will change our form. I’m not convinced we will. 2

Marinersnose added 17:30 - Jan 1

Three points is now a must after slipping up at Portsmouth. This is a competitive league so we need the wins. No surprise regarding Plymouth as I thought they were a stronger side when we met at Home Park. 1

billlm added 17:36 - Jan 1

ArnieM, 100% it's going away from us, were slack at the back stupid mistakes, wasteful when we get in front of goal,if we win tomorrow, it will make no difference to Plymouth they don't need to win here a draws enough, if we push to much we will get picked of easily, their attacks brutal and that Whittier season of his life, 1

billlm added 17:36 - Jan 1

Whittiker, 0

muhrensleftfoot added 17:37 - Jan 1

Remarkable how Plymouth keep winning. They have a top coach. I still think we are the best team in this league. We’ve thrown away probably a dozen points so far this season. Lincoln away is becoming a “must win” game. If we win our next two league games we will be just 1 point behind Plymouth 2

billlm added 17:40 - Jan 1

Could be 7 between us when we play them, their away at Boston on f A cup day 0

billlm added 17:40 - Jan 1

Bolton 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:46 - Jan 1

Yep, I fear a Burley-type season. Play great stuff, finish 3rd to 5th and then get done in the play offs. Not clinical or ruthless enough. 1

ChrisFelix added 17:55 - Jan 1

I'm surprised but Plymouth aren't going to fall away. As I expect they will finish top 2 it is a fight with Wednesday for the other place. Town with a the best team in the division on paper now need to step up to the plate. Other than Exeter & Oxford our performance since Derby don't warrant a top 2 position .

The position of a fox in the box should have sorted in the summer

Over to Keiran Mckenna 0

jas0999 added 17:58 - Jan 1

Plymouth continue to win games of football, particularly at home. Sheffield and Barnsley also. It’s now essential we turn possession and draws into wins, otherwise it will be the lottery of the play offs. We are more than good enough. Lincoln is now a must win after a draw at Pompey. 0

