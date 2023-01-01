Hughes Leaves Blues and Joins King's Lynn

Sunday, 1st Jan 2023 19:22 Young midfielder Tommy Hughes has left Town at the end of the six-month deal he signed in the summer and has joined National League North King’s Lynn Town on a permanent basis. The 22-year-old joined the Blues aged seven and made three senior sub appearances all in cup competitions. Hughes returned to action with the U23s late last season after 16 months out injured and was among the scorers for the first team in the 7-0 opening pre-season friendly win at Needham Market. In August Hughes briefly joined National League Torquay United on loan, making one start and one sub appearance. 14 years at my boyhood club @IpswichTown has come to an end. I would like to say thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey, I have made friends and memories that will last forever! Its been a pleasure! 💙 pic.twitter.com/3y8LC5Abjg — Tom Hughes (@Hughesie66) January 1, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 19:26 - Jan 1

It’s sad for the lad, but after he was only given a six month contract and his loan to Torquay was unsuccessful it was inevitable. 0

