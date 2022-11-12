Davis Misses Out at Lincoln

Monday, 2nd Jan 2023 14:21 Leif Davis misses only his second league game of the season as the Blues face Lincoln City at Sincil Bank. Manager Kieran McKenna revealed that illness was continuing to impact his squad in the run-up to the game with two players sent home from Saturday training and taking antibiotics. Davis appears to be one of those sidelined with the left-back not in the squad and Greg Leigh starting his first league game since the 1-0 win at Burton in August when the former Leeds man was an unused sub. Sone Aluko and Kayden Jackson also come into the side for Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo, who are both on the bench, with the team otherwise unchanged from the side which drew 2-2 at Portsmouth on Thursday. Centre-half George Edmundson is absent from the bench with Richard Keogh returning to the 18. Lincoln, who are managed by former Town left-back and academy coach Mark Kennedy, make one enforced change from the team which drew 1-1 at home to Bolton on Friday with Adam Jackson replacing the suspended Joe Walsh. Former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop is on the bench. Lincoln: Rushworth, Poole (c), Jackson, O'Connor, House, Mandroiu, Sorensen, Eyoma, Roughan, Virtue, Diamond. Subs: Wright, Sanders, Vernam, Hopper, Bishop, Garrick, Robson. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Leigh, Aluko, Harness, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Vincent-Young, Humphreys, Edwards, Chaplin, Ladapo. Referee: Declan Bourne (Nottinghamshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BossMan added 14:26 - Jan 2

What is Chaplin doing on the bench ?????? Our leading goalscorer !!!!! Utter madness -5

Nomore4 added 14:28 - Jan 2

We have a good enough squad to replace almost any player.

We don’t have a good enough squad to replace Fred.

Jackson starting this game for whatever reasons, makes top 2 unlikely.

And goals and win today almost impossible. -6

braveblue added 14:30 - Jan 2

All our goals are on the bench. Jackson has pace - they will lie back deep as they did at our place. Just can’t see any rationale behind this. -3

Nutkins_Return added 14:30 - Jan 2

Boss man it's not madness. It will be logical. Mix of managing illness and minutes with 3 games in a very short timeframe. Harness played far less minutes (and may be feeling better as well) 8

Nomore4 added 14:31 - Jan 2

Yes Bossman. Chaplin don’t start. Our best forward also don’t start.

In KMcK we trust say most supporters. -4

PositivelyPortman added 14:32 - Jan 2

BossMan use your head mate.

He’s probably one of those suffering from the illness bug circulating around the club, and isn’t quite fit enough to start.

Do you really imagine that KM wouldn’t start without him otherwise? 8

Nomore4 added 14:35 - Jan 2

Plymouth Sheff wed and Barnsley start there best 11 every game. We don’t. We like to give our main goal scorers time on the bench. Today being prime example. -1

BlueRuin69 added 14:35 - Jan 2

Eerrr…..for those who been living in a cave, there is an illness within the group. Please engage brains before posting. Coyb 2

BlueRuin69 added 14:37 - Jan 2

Hmmm….we are above both Barnsley and Sheffield, failing to see yr logic? 1

Nomore4 added 14:38 - Jan 2

Positivelyportman Use your head. If your on the bench. Your fit enough to start.

What happens if there’s injuries after 10 mins….replace with ill players. -1

roystevensonsrocket added 14:39 - Jan 2

Illness + games every 3 days knackers a lot of players . We’ve done well to put out such a good team! 2

Ipswichbusiness added 14:39 - Jan 2

I suspect that the team and squad are dictated in large part by illness and the need for rotation after so many games in a short period.



That said, if it all goes wrong then the manager will have some explaining to do. 1

Nomore4 added 14:41 - Jan 2

Blue ruins please read posts correctly. No player playing or on bench is suffering illness.

Our leading scorers have been benched for no reason I can see. -1

MidlandsBlue92 added 14:47 - Jan 2

Some strange comments on here... McKenna has proven time and time again that we should trust him. In my opinion, Plymouth won't keep up their pace.



The Edmundson saga rumbles on however! 2

TimmyH added 14:51 - Jan 2

Morsy never seems to miss matches or is rested...can't afford to rest him, Jackson up front! prove me wrong 1

Billericay12 added 14:56 - Jan 2

The logic for starting Jackson may be to use his energy and pace to try and tire them out and then bring on the cavalry after 60 minutes ? Either that or Ladapo and Chaplin are not feeling 100%. It’s a squad game these days. COYB 3

BossMan added 14:57 - Jan 2

Absolutely right @nomore4 if Chaplin is ill then why is he on the bench. The goal scoring and assist record of Aluko is appalling and this side don't concede many. Chaplin doesn't need rotating today because KM don't rate him and drags him off every week anyway. Where is the squad rotation for the back 8 ??????? It's non existent. It's only the front 3 that get shuffled and today wasn't the game to do that. -1

muhrensleftfoot added 14:58 - Jan 2

Clearly the gaffer sees something in Jackson that us supporters don’t. Prove us wrong and get a hat trick today Kayden, 1

Cakeman added 14:59 - Jan 2

It cannot be ruled out that maybe some players could be moving on hence no involvement today. 0

sotd78 added 15:00 - Jan 2

Personally when I post I never let ignorance get in the way of opinion. 0

SickParrot added 15:07 - Jan 2

I am concerned that neither Chaplin or Ladapo are in the team. It must be because of the illness in the camp but without our only double figure scorers, I am worried that we won't score today. 0

jas0999 added 15:15 - Jan 2

Must win game. Too many draws, so need to go on a run of wins. 0

JewellintheTown added 15:25 - Jan 2

I'm hoping Jackson is in the shop window today as part of a swap deal for an actual proven goal scorer we don't know about yet. Then again, if they see him play then the deals off.



I think KM has run out of banjo's for Jackson to try & hit any barn doors with. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments