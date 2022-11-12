Lincoln City 1-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Monday, 2nd Jan 2023 17:13 Town are down to third in League One after a frustrating 1-1 draw with 10-man Lincoln City at Sincil Bank in their opening fixture of 2023. The Imps were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Adam Jackson felled Kayden Jackson with the striker through on goal, but in the second half the home side took the lead in the 64th minute from a controversial penalty converted by Jack Diamond, before sub Cameron Humphreys grabbed Town’s leveller on 81. Leif Davis missed only his second league game of the season, manager Kieran McKenna having revealed that illness had continued to impact his squad in the run-up to the game and two players had been sent home from Saturday training and were taking antibiotics. Davis appeared to be one of those sidelined with the left-back not in the squad and Greg Leigh starting his first league game since the 1-0 win at Burton in August when the summer signing from Leeds was an unused sub. Sone Aluko and Jackson also came into the side for Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo, who were both on the bench, with the team otherwise unchanged from the side which drew 2-2 at Portsmouth on Thursday. Centre-half George Edmundson was absent from the bench with Richard Keogh returning to the 18. Lincoln, who are managed by former Town left-back and academy coach Mark Kennedy, made one enforced change from the team which drew 1-1 at home to Bolton on Friday with Adam Jackson replacing the Joe Walsh, who was sent off against the Trotters. Former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop was on the bench. The game began in the anticipated pattern with the Blues dominating possession but with the Imps putting up stern defensive resistance. On nine, Aluko worked an opening on the right of the box for Wes Burns but with the Welshman having strayed offside. Three minutes later, Lincoln threatened for the first time out of nothing, skipper Regan Poole feeding Ben House on the right of the area from where the former Eastleigh striker short across the face and wide. Lincoln kept Town pinned in their half briefly with a couple of long throws hurled into the area, before the Blues broke in the 18th minute, skipper Sam Morsy sending Jackson away on the left but the striker’s cross was cut out. From the corner, the Blues should have gone in front. Lee Evans was found unmarked on the edge of the box but struck his shot the wrong side of home keeper Carl Rushworth’s right post. Moments later Evans was booked for a foul on Lasse Sørensen on halfway. On 24, Burns was played in on the right of the area by Janoi Donacien and cut across to Harness, who played it back to Aluko, whose strike was deflected for a corner. From the flag-kick taken by the former Nigerian international Leigh headed over. Town continued to prod and probe looking for openings and in the 34th minute Aluko, who was at the heart of everything, nutmegged Sean Roughan on the right of the area before Rushworth caught his cross at full stretch. The Blues were by now completely dominant and should have gone in front in the 38th minute from a corner on the left.

Aluko saw an effort from the edge of the box blocked, the rebound fell to Harness, whose shot was similarly stopped, then Woolfenden crashed against the bar, before the Town fans behind the goal claimed a penalty as Evans sought to nod the ball back into the box. However, referee Declan Bourne wasn’t interested. Bourne was similarly unmoved in the 41st minute when House burst beyond Donacien and into the area and went to ground as the two tangled and Christian Walton came quickly off his line to claim. Lincoln’s players and fans were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty and they may well have had a case. A minute later, Aluko played in Burns on the right and the Welshman crossed low to Harness, who hit the net but with the linesman’s flag raised. In the final scheduled minute of the half, the Imps were reduced to 10 men in not uncontroversial circumstances. A Morsy pass deflected into the path of Jackson, who found himself breaking in on goal on the edge of the box from where he was felled by namesake Lincoln defender Adam Jackson. Referee Bourne took his time before issuing a straight red card, deeming the chance an obvious goalscoring opportunity, much to the anger of the Lincoln players, who felt there were Imps defenders in position to get across to cover. Again, they might well have had an argument. The free-kick was knocked short to Evans, whose effort was tipped over by Rushworth. Before the break, there was further bad news for the home side as Matty Virtue pulled up with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Max Sanders. Referee Bourne was booed off at the break with fans angry about the red card, which might have looked harsh, although Jackson was in with a very good shout of a clear shot at goal ahead of the covering defenders. Overall, Town had been in control and had created one or two decent openings from which they really ought to have claimed the lead. Facing 10 men in the second half, they will have fancied themselves to work more openings and take some of those opportunities. Both sides made changes ahead of the second half, Kane Vincent-Young taking over from Donacien for the Blues and club captain Tom Hopper replacing Danny Mandroui for the Imps. Two minutes after the restart, a cross from the left bounced off Jackson through to Rushworth with the striker unable to get any power on his effort. On 50 Morsy hit a shot from just outside the area wide, then three minutes later, Jackson’s low cross from the right was bundled behind by Rushworth. But the Blues were struggling to work chances and just after the hour, Town’s afternoon got even worse when Lincoln went ahead from the penalty spot. Lincoln centre-half Paudie O'Connor ended up on the ground as a corner came over from the right and referee Bourne pointed straight to the spot with Town furious about the decision. But the referee was unmoved and Diamond sent Walton to his right and the ball to his left to give the 10-man Imps the lead. Even before the penalty, the Blues had been looking to make a change and as they lined up to restart Ladapo, Chaplin and Kyle Edwards replaced Jackson, Harness and Aluko. The subs immediately got in the game, Edwards sending over a cross from the right which Rushworth claimed, then on 68 Chaplin struck an effort from the edge of the box which the keeper appeared to tip over, although a goal-kick was given. Rushworth was subsequently booked for taking too long over the restart. As the game moved into its final 20 minutes, the Blues had another great chance to score. Edwards crossed from the left, Burns nodded it down above his man at the far post and Ladapo seemed certain to score but headed tamely straight at Rushworth. Chaplin scuffed a shot wide of a defender’s heels in the 74th minute and from the corner the former Barnsley man looped a header well over. Town made their final change ahead of the restart with Cameron Humphreys taking over from Burns with Edwards moving to the wide right role. Town had been continuing to push for a leveller, even if not entirely convincingly, but in the 81st minute the goal finally came. Chaplin floated a ball into the middle from the left, just outside the area and sub Humphreys got between two defenders to dive and flick a header across Rushworth and into the corner of the net, the youngster’s second senior goal. The Blues set about looking for a second and on 83 Ladapo was played in but was flagged offside as his effort in any case bobbled wide of the post. Lincoln swapped goalscorer Diamond for Jamie Robson. Town kept pressing and looking for openings. In the final scheduled minute, Morsy looked the ball into the area following a corner and Ladapo was beaten to it by two Lincoln defenders who collided and subsequently needed treatment with the Imps surprisingly awarded a goal-kick. The announcement of nine additional minutes was booed by home supporters but wasn’t entirely a surprise after a stop-start half. Morsy shot low through to Rushworth from the edge of the box but the Blues found it hard to work openings against Lincoln’s resilient 10 men. As Town became frustrated, Evans blazed well over from distance. A minute later, Rushworth flapped very unconvincingly from a cross from the left but the ball failed to fall for a Town player and moments later referee Bourne’s whistle ended a frustrating start to 2023 for Town supporters. The Blues had enough chances to have gone in ahead at the break but again were unable to take them and eventually were made to pay when Lincoln were given their penalty. Town showed their customary spirit by keeping going and finding the equaliser from Humphreys but other opportunities were squandered and for the share of the possession the Blues created very few clear-cut chances with Lincoln, who have now drawn 10 of their 12 home league fixtures, frustrating them again as they did in their 1-0 win at Portman Road earlier in the season. Sheffield Wednesday’s 5-0 home win against Cambridge sees the Blues drop to third now two points behind the Owls and six off leaders Plymouth, Town’s next visitors in the League a week on Saturday. Lincoln: Rushworth, Poole (c), Jackson, O'Connor, House, Mandroiu (Hopper 46), Sorensen, Eyoma, Roughan, Virtue (Sanders 45), Diamond (Robson 83). Unused: Wright, Vernam, Bishop, Garrick. Town: Walton, Donacien (Vincent-Young 46), Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns (Humphreys 75), Evans, Morsy (c), Leigh, Aluko (Edwards 65), Harness (Chaplin 65), Jackson (Ladapo 65). Unused: Hladky, Keogh. Referee: Declan Bourne (Nottinghamshire). Att: 10,115 (Town: 2,039).

BlueRuin69 added 17:14 - Jan 2

Ref……..you’re a prat…… -4

HopefulBlue69 added 17:15 - Jan 2

KM got it wrong in the team selection... He needs to wake up as Jackson may be a lovely bloke but not a forward good enough for L1... Why can't he see it... 23

ImAbeliever added 17:15 - Jan 2

Oops! Get well soon Leif. Next. 1

cat added 17:15 - Jan 2

Tragic second half, tragic decisions, tragic final ball and tragic result. Well done Humphreys! 19

BlueChelmsford added 17:16 - Jan 2

I have felt so positive this season about Ipswich and our chances of automatic promotion but that was poor today. Yes, it’s away from home but Lincoln were down to 10 men and we were still creating very little. The amount we kept straying offside was also frustrating. Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday are very strong this season and I can’t stand hearing commentators say “this group will be OK”. What the hell does OK mean? Ending 3rd on 99 points? Big signing needed in January to score goals which I fear won’t come in time for 14 January against Plymouth. 14

Mr_Jingles added 17:16 - Jan 2

Blimey... not our favourite opponents!

Over 2 games it's 61 - 5 on goal attempts, but 1 - 2 on the goals count!

Need to start scoring more of these chances... or it's play-offs! 19

Powrigan added 17:16 - Jan 2

Pathetic results like to is are why we are not getting promoted 13

Bert added 17:17 - Jan 2

The only positive thing I can say is that it is better to have our wobble now than later on. 4

Pezzer added 17:17 - Jan 2

Yet another game where we completely dominated every stat, 21 shots to 2, something like 8 on target, and can't take all 3 points. This has happened on numerous occasions and simply is not good enough if automatic promotion is (maybe 'was'!) the target. Tragic really. 17

KMcBlue added 17:18 - Jan 2

Anyone actually surprised we didn't win? 14

ButchersBrokenNose added 17:18 - Jan 2

We are never going to win anything with Jackson and Ladapo in the side. Against training cones like Lincoln, you have to take your chances when you get them. Ladapo could have had a hat trick after he came on but he produced his usual efforts into Row Z. Absolute garbage.



Lincoln have taken four points off us this season. That says it all. The playoffs beckon and deservedly so. 17

TimmyH added 17:18 - Jan 2

Shaking my head as I type...what a calamity, the ref (yes another naff one) started it all by giving a soft red and not surprisingly evening it up in the 2nd half with an equally soft pen...thereafter the same old same with our inability to find the net. (not going to mention Jackson) ;)



Anybody now feel that Portsmouth was a point gained?...too many mistakes happening particularly away from home, carry on like this and we'll fall off the pace for the automatics, saying that a lot of ups and downs in the coming months. 1

bluerico added 17:19 - Jan 2

Clearly we are lacking a striker who can put the ball in the net. Having said that why are our two leading scorers on the bench today, given we needed to win the game to keep pace with Plymouth and Sheff Wed. Is our squad as good as we think they are? 14

jas0999 added 17:19 - Jan 2

Very poor result against ten men for more than a half and nine minutes of stoppage time. Once again it’s a game we should have won but failed. We need a striker urgently as Jackson & Ladapo are decent league one players, but not going to fire us to promotion.



We have failed to win so many games this season when we should have done so comfortably. Sheffield and Plymouth both took 9/9 over Christmas - four points more than us. At the moment, we don’t deserve to be in automatic promotion. Need to win games. That’s now three away without a win and just two points.



Much to do in the transfer market. 10

Reality_2021 added 17:20 - Jan 2

Writing is on the wall after that. If we don’t get automatic promotion, it’s only going to be a write off season again as we are not good enough in the playoffs.



Need a couple of signings and to get them in fast. Should never be drawing a league 1 game against a team with 10 men for 45 minutes, never mind letting them score first also. 10

blueboy1981 added 17:20 - Jan 2

Now do you believe me ??



78% useless Possesion / 21 Shots / against 10 men for a Full Half.

Problem being, it goes on.

13

ipswichboi added 17:20 - Jan 2

Definite shame not to win today, even more so after their red card. Automatics are still in our hands. Be an interesting few weeks. -1

tractorboybig added 17:23 - Jan 2

saw game on i player.

Happy clappers need to wake up/

Lapdro is CRAAAAAAAAAAP

and on that performance the play offs are beyond us

5

BossMan added 17:23 - Jan 2

That's all on you McKenna. Wrong team selection with Chaplin on bench in favour for Aluko who hasn't scored or assisted on anything like Chaplin's level. Jackson again no goals and no assists. Why go like for like on subs when we are 1 nil down and against 10 men ? Totally inept from McKenna who no doubt is trying to recruit another number 10 rather than the 9 we actually need. The fan boys should stop building his statue because he won't be here next season if he doesn't get us promoted. 0

sospier added 17:24 - Jan 2

There’s been a sickness in the camp and none of us knows just how the players were.We battled and got a point.Not all is lost as we still have 21 games left and we are only two points behind Sheffield.We have to all stay positive. The transfer window is now open so expect some quality to enter the club over the coming weeks.YES I’m fed up with todays result but I won’t be knocking the players or the manager.Plymouth next in the league so plenty to think about.Keep smiling chaps. 7

Edmundo added 17:24 - Jan 2

We poach Whitaker send everything will be fine.... :-) -1

RobsonWark added 17:24 - Jan 2

Oh dear, oh dear. oh dear! Kieran made that so much more difficult than it needed to be by starting with Jackson up front. Apart from getting a man sent-off, what else did he contribute to the game? Yet they'll still be people on here saying how great he is (just because Kieran picked him). We have thrown another 2 points away today. Shameful.

16

Woodbridgian added 17:26 - Jan 2

Controlling games and dominating possession scores you zero points! Desperately need a top striker. Ladapo and Jackson just aren’t good enough I’m afraid and no point in pretending they are. Still a long way to go but we can’t afford to keep losing points to poor teams like Lincoln. Massive transfer window ahead 11

Help added 17:27 - Jan 2

We need to be quicker, use the channels and shot from outside the box more often. To slow and predictable, trying to walk the ball in give the defence too much time to organise themselves against us. 8

budgieplucker added 17:27 - Jan 2

The gloves have to come off now. Our 3 most consistent players, “Fiddle, “F*rta*se” and “Around” were again most prominent. No ability to change tempo and forwards who are just not good enough. This pattern continues game after game, yes we may be the best footballing team in this league and lovely on the eye at times but no “balls”, every time we get some luck we don’t take full opportunity of it. Good luck to Plymouth, limited resources compared to us but make the most of their chances. Sheffield Wednesday put Cambridge to the sword today. 28,000 home fans good financial backing, building great infrastructure but we cannot find real game changing players that will put us well in front of the opposition.



Teams working us out and know how to rattle us and stifle us.



No feel that we have a higher gear.



Kieron has done a great job and I am sure no one wants to question the quality and style he has implemented and his record is very good. The above may sound negative but we have to look at the facts, how are we going to overhaul Wednesday and Plymouth? Not how great we done again with 78% possession and dominated. We have to find a solution to get us out of this league and at times we may just be too technical for this league. 6

