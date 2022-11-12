Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Lincoln City 1-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Tuesday, 3rd Jan 2023 09:44

Highlights of yesterday's 1-1 draw at Lincoln City.


heavyweight added 09:50 - Jan 3
No Evans free kick after the sending off ?
0

Ftnfwest added 10:27 - Jan 3
They managed to include every single shot that Lincoln had in the game there
0

TimmyH added 11:10 - Jan 3
Woolfie and Evans should be netting those...same old story I'm afraid.
0


