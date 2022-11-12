Town Taylor Move Active as Whittaker Pilgrims Loan in Question

Tuesday, 3rd Jan 2023 10:51 TWTD understands Town remain in active pursuit of Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor. Reports over the weekend claimed the Blues are set to launch a £1 million bid for the 24-year-old, who was initially linked with Town in the summer. As reported last month, the Blues made an enquiry regarding Taylor with talks having taken place and we understand it remains an ongoing situation. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, speaking just over a week ago, insisted that Taylor wasn’t for sale but may ultimately find Town’s interest difficult to turn down. Taylor joined Posh for an initial £500,000 from Barnet in January 2020 with the fee likely to have increased towards £1 million with top-ups. Hammersmith-born Taylor has since made 106 starts and eight sub appearances for Posh, scoring 16 times. Taylor, who spent time on loan at Hampton and Richmond while with the Bees, qualifies for the Republic of Ireland via his grandfather and has been capped at U21 level. He received his first senior call in November 2020 but is yet to make an appearance at full international level. Meanwhile, Swansea boss Russell Martin has revealed his club’s owners could be about to recall Morgan Whittaker from his loan at Plymouth, TWTD having revealed that the Blues were eyeing a potential move for the 21-year-old in November. Quizzed on whether there was scope for Whittaker to return to South Wales last night, Martin said: “I didn't think there was but I think there probably is because the ownership group and Josh [Marsh] and Julian [Winter] have an opinion on that with Morgan. “It has to be imminent because of the clause in the loan. There's been a lot of conversation about it. If he comes back, he'll be welcomed into the group. “He has been playing at Plymouth in what is probably the most competitive position on the pitch for us, with Olivier Ntcham, Luke Cundle, Ollie Cooper, Jay Fulton, Joel Piroe when he plays there. “I think it's a really tough position to get in but, if he does come back, he comes back with the mentality that he wants to fight and get in the team and we'll have to take it from there. I don't have a definitive answer for you on that. “I don't have a definitive answer for you on that and I'm sure I will get told in the next, well probably this evening I would have thought, and if not it will be tomorrow. “He has done brilliantly, really well. If he comes back hopefully he can build on that momentum and see where it takes him here.” Martin believes Whittaker would ideally prefer to stay at Plymouth: "I think his preference would be stay and play football where he's guaranteed every week. “But he's our asset, he's the club asset and there is a bigger picture in terms of what Josh and Julian see in terms of his value, in terms of what he might be able to add here, and all that stuff. We will just have to wait and see. I'm quite relaxed about it either way.” Despite the earlier interest and much speculation over Christmas, it’s not thought Town are imminently set to launch a move for Whittaker. The loss of nine-goal forward Whittaker would be a big blow to Argyle, who top League One going into January. Elsewhere, it's expected that Crystal Palace forward Malcolm Ebiowei, who was linked with the Blues over the weekend, will join Hull City.

Photo: Action Images



pennblue added 10:57 - Jan 3

It maybe the case Whittaker would prefer to stay at Plymouth, but I don't think Martin actually said that. His preference would be continue playing regular games, which I assume he would get here. 0

Mariner1974 added 11:01 - Jan 3

Would be a huge blow for Plymouth if Whittaker did get recalled. Can't imagine they'd recall him and then loan him to us. The player would more than likely want to continue the good work he's doing at Plymouth. He's been electric for them. Would benefit us immensely, if he wasn't there for the second half of the season, but as I always say, better for us to concentrate on strengthening our own cause. 0

MickMillsTash added 11:09 - Jan 3

I suspect Whittaker will want to play at the club who gives him the most money - if all things are equal he has the relationship with Plymouth.

based on yesterday if Taylor can get us some goals, give extra drive and can see a pass from centre mid then he's a welcome addition. Hard to drop Morsy or Evans though. 0

TimmyH added 11:09 - Jan 3

We won't get Taylor for £1M considering what MacAnthony thinks he's worth...big shame if Whittaker goes back to Swansea though and even bigger if he stays at Argyle. I reckon we'll have to keep searching... 0

Blue_75 added 11:13 - Jan 3

@TimmyH, recalled to Swanea to be sold (to us hopefully)🤞🏻

This could be the Marcus Stewart type signing i.e. one that improves us and damages a rival! 0

