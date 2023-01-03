Nearly 26,000 Tickets Sold For Plymouth Clash

Tuesday, 3rd Jan 2023 17:06 Town have already sold nearly 26,000 seats for the top-of-the-table clash against leaders Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road on Saturday 14th January. The Blues will go into the match third in the table, six points behind the Pilgrims and two off second-placed Sheffield Wednesday following yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Lincoln City. Argyle’s visit is Town’s next League One game with Championship Rotherham at Portman Road on Saturday for an FA Cup third round tie, the Blues’ first since their relegation in 2018/19. Around 12,000 seats have been sold for the Millers game. Town have released around 600 restricted view tickets in the Magnus Group West Stand and Sir Alf Ramsey Stand for the Pilgrims match, which looks set to be a sell-out, with the visitors taking their full allocation. The Sir Bobby Robson Stand and Cobbold Stand are already both sold out. Tickets for both matches are available here. Meanwhile, former Blues striker Connor Wickham has left Forest Green Rovers at the end of his short-term deal. The 29-year-old one-time Town academy product scored nine times in 16 starts and four sub appearances having joined Rovers in August.

Photo: Pagepix



tivo added 17:07 - Jan 3

Are Plymouth getting S Block too Phil? 0

