Swans Recall Whittaker From Plymouth
Tuesday, 3rd Jan 2023 18:46
Swansea have confirmed the recall of forward Morgan Whittaker from his loan at League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.
The move had been widely expected following Swans manager Russell Martin’s comments regarding on-loan Whittaker last night.
“He was enjoying his football tremendously and we felt we were providing the best possible environment for him to develop and contribute.
“We did everything we could to retain Morgan for the duration of the loan as initially agreed, but it was not to be.
“Morgan loved his football here, which is a testament to [manager] Steven Schumacher and the club as a whole for our approach to player care and we hope he can continue to build on the promise he has shown here.
“The recruitment department at the club plans for any eventuality and we are already well under way with our January operations, as is clear by the additions of Ben Waine and Saxon Earley.
“Argyle is an exciting club to play for right now and a brilliant place for talented young players to come and improve, as Morgan has evidenced.
“We are confident that, thanks to the backing of the board, our additions in January will ensure that we are not knocked off course by the disappointing loss of Morgan.”
In November, TWTD revealed that the 21-year-old was among those on Town's list of potential January recruits. Whether that interest is formalised during the window remains to be seen.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]