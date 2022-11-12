Swans Recall Whittaker From Plymouth

Tuesday, 3rd Jan 2023 18:46

Swansea have confirmed the recall of forward Morgan Whittaker from his loan at League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The move had been widely expected following Swans manager Russell Martin’s comments regarding on-loan Whittaker last night.



Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip told his club’s website: “We are obviously disappointed that Morgan’s loan has been cut short.

“He was enjoying his football tremendously and we felt we were providing the best possible environment for him to develop and contribute.

“We did everything we could to retain Morgan for the duration of the loan as initially agreed, but it was not to be.

“Morgan loved his football here, which is a testament to [manager] Steven Schumacher and the club as a whole for our approach to player care and we hope he can continue to build on the promise he has shown here.

“The recruitment department at the club plans for any eventuality and we are already well under way with our January operations, as is clear by the additions of Ben Waine and Saxon Earley.

“Argyle is an exciting club to play for right now and a brilliant place for talented young players to come and improve, as Morgan has evidenced.

“We are confident that, thanks to the backing of the board, our additions in January will ensure that we are not knocked off course by the disappointing loss of Morgan.”

In November, TWTD revealed that the 21-year-old was among those on Town's list of potential January recruits. Whether that interest is formalised during the window remains to be seen.





