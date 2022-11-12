Town Target Everton Striker Broadhead
Wednesday, 4th Jan 2023 12:19
Town are targeting Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, who is currently on loan with Championship Wigan.
The 24-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan with the Latics but with a recall with a view to a permanent move elsewhere understood to be on the cards.
And according to the Sunderland Echo, there is an offer on the table from the Blues for the former Wales U17, U19, U20 and U21 international.
However, they claim Broadhead would ideally prefer a return to Championship Sunderland where he was on loan last season. Whether the Black Cats are interested in a reunion is said to be unclear at this stage.
TWTD understands the Blues have indeed made contact with Everton regarding Broadhead as they look to strengthen their striking ranks during January.
Broadhead was a youth player with hometown side Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Everton’s academy as a 10-year-old.
The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for the Toffeemen but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan.
In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then spent 2021/22 on Wearside, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench.
He joined Wigan in the summer and so far this season has scored five goals in 11 starts and 11 sub appearances.
Adding a new striker is among the Blues’ main aims during the January window. Brighton’s 18-year-old frontman Evan Ferguson was among those Town had been keeping tabs on, however, the Irish international is now almost certainly out of reach having broken into the Seagulls’ first team, scoring his second goal in two games in his first Premier League start as the Sussex side won 4-1 at Everton last night.
Meanwhile, the Blues remain interested in Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who was recalled from his loan spell at Plymouth yesterday, but with no deal currently in progress.
Elsewhere, Peterborough have sacked manager Grant McCann replacing him with Darren Ferguson for the rest of the season, however, the move would seem unlikely to impact the Blues' pursuit of midfielder Jack Taylor. As reported yesterday, talks between the clubs are continuing.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]