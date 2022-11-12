Town Target Everton Striker Broadhead

Town are targeting Everton striker Nathan Broadhead, who is currently on loan with Championship Wigan.

The 24-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan with the Latics but with a recall with a view to a permanent move elsewhere understood to be on the cards.

And according to the Sunderland Echo, there is an offer on the table from the Blues for the former Wales U17, U19, U20 and U21 international.

However, they claim Broadhead would ideally prefer a return to Championship Sunderland where he was on loan last season. Whether the Black Cats are interested in a reunion is said to be unclear at this stage.

TWTD understands the Blues have indeed made contact with Everton regarding Broadhead as they look to strengthen their striking ranks during January.

Broadhead was a youth player with hometown side Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Everton’s academy as a 10-year-old.

The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for the Toffeemen but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan.

In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then spent 2021/22 on Wearside, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench.

He joined Wigan in the summer and so far this season has scored five goals in 11 starts and 11 sub appearances.

Adding a new striker is among the Blues’ main aims during the January window. Brighton’s 18-year-old frontman Evan Ferguson was among those Town had been keeping tabs on, however, the Irish international is now almost certainly out of reach having broken into the Seagulls’ first team, scoring his second goal in two games in his first Premier League start as the Sussex side won 4-1 at Everton last night.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain interested in Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who was recalled from his loan spell at Plymouth yesterday, but with no deal currently in progress.

Elsewhere, Peterborough have sacked manager Grant McCann replacing him with Darren Ferguson for the rest of the season, however, the move would seem unlikely to impact the Blues' pursuit of midfielder Jack Taylor. As reported yesterday, talks between the clubs are continuing.





Photo: Matchday Images

RobITFC added 12:27 - Jan 4

HighwoodsBlue added 12:30 - Jan 4

Came off the bench against us both times in 19/20 when Burton were chasing goals. Looked lively and will do a job in L1 in my opinion. 1

brendenward35 added 12:33 - Jan 4

My friends who SAFC fans says skilful player, Sunderland were going to buy him but he chose to go on loan to Wigan. Only issue might be his a bit injury prone so fingers crossed if we get him.

bringmeaKuqi added 12:36 - Jan 4

Can't argue with a goal every other game in League One last season, that's a much better record than what we currently have.



One question mark would be whether a 24-year-old with two and a half seasons of competitive football under their belt has much more room for improvement. Would have expected him to have more first team involvement by this age. Makes Whittaker look like a seasoned pro 1

itfctilidie added 12:39 - Jan 4

Is there a rule in place where Peterborough can only hire Darren Ferguson or Grant mccann?

Karlosfandangal added 12:42 - Jan 4

Wikipedia are now saying Whittaker signed for Town on the 4th Jan for an undisclosed fee.

HopefulBlue69 added 12:44 - Jan 4

Do we really need a 5 10 centre forward for L1.. I'd prefer some 6 2 plus as we currently have no plan B and if need be we can put high balls into the box against stubborn teams who just defend against us... That said we could but 2 strikers.... Does he fancy dropping down to L1, doesn't sound like it to me... 1

algarvefan added 12:46 - Jan 4

An area of the pitch where I think the club needs new blood, so Whittaker and Broadhead would be nice. Taylor too for the midfield. 1

BobbyBell added 12:59 - Jan 4

I am just waiting for the totally unexpected signing to be announced. All these rumours will probably come to nothing but I'm convinced that something special is coming as a complete surprise. 3

Positive_Vibes added 13:03 - Jan 4

Whilst he had a reasonable season with Sunderland 10 goals from 22 appearances, (compared to 11 goals from Bonne) It also was a one off season.

Wigan are bottom of the league and his record of 5 goals from 22 appearances this season, and only 2 goals from 19 when with Burton.

