U21s in Friendly Action at Brightlingsea

Wednesday, 4th Jan 2023 12:50 Town’s U21s will be in friendly action away against Brightlingsea Regent at North Road on Tuesday 10th January (KO 7.30pm). John McGreal’s side were last in Professional Development League Two South action on Monday 5th December when they drew 3-3 at Millwall with their next match in the competition not until Friday 20th January when coincidentally they host the Lions at Playford Road. Former Blues full-back David Wright is understood to be joining the academy staff as McGreal’s assistant. 𝙁𝙄𝙓𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙀 𝘼𝘿𝘿𝙀𝘿!



We will be hosting @IpswichTown Under 21’s in a Friendly at North Road!



On Tuesday 10th January at 7:30pm



More details to follow.#UpTheRs 🔴⚫️ #Brightlingsea #BRFC pic.twitter.com/zZFrHxLn8Q — Brightlingsea Regent FC (@Brightlingseafc) January 4, 2023

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments