Town Continue Portman Road Improvements

Wednesday, 4th Jan 2023 16:20

Town have announced further upgrades to Portman Road including LED lighting improvements, work on the concourse TV system and stadium painting.

The Blues have sought to improve a number of aspects of the stadium since the takeover almost two years ago with the PA having been replaced, a big screen installed and new dugouts.

Following feedback from supporters, the next stage of the infrastructure improvements will be new concourse toilet hand dryers and LED lighting improvements.

The final phase of the concourse TV system upgrade is currently under way, while painting of the stadium bowl will begin once the season is over.

As previously announced, the summer will also see work to install a new Desso pitch and new turnstiles, while the old Office Outlet and Better Gym building on the land Town purchased just over a year ago is expected to be demolished in February.





Photo: Blair Ferguson

SamWhiteUK added 16:30 - Jan 4

Got to say I'm pretty disappointed in the PA system. I had to ask the other day if what I was hearing had already been replaced. 2

Ipswich_Crazy added 16:33 - Jan 4

I find the PA system fine now. Can hear the announcer clearly. 1

terryf added 16:37 - Jan 4

Agree about the sound system Sam it's awful. They just don't seem to be able get the sound balance right and half the time you are having to shout above the music to speak to the person next to you.



Really pleased that at last they are going to sort out the handriers. At the moment some work for a few seconds or not at all and others blow out cold air. Some one has obviously been listening to the fans. 0

Bluespeed added 16:45 - Jan 4

The PA system is good in the SBR lower now 👍 0

hoppy added 16:46 - Jan 4

"Really pleased that at last they are going to sort out the handriers" Agreed, Terryf. Hopefully they'll install some additional ones as well. The gents nearest our seats has 2 cubicles, the urinals and 4 hand basins, but only one hand dryer positioned in the corner (that is also quite difficult to get to even without waiting for someone else to finish and vacate). 1

Cakeman added 16:46 - Jan 4

Yes the PA system is terrible. In the Sir Alf upper it is usually deafening and sounds like Liverpool Street Station! 0

Blueballs83 added 16:52 - Jan 4

Sound system doesn’t work all in Cobold Stand! You can’t here team announcements or anything

0

RegencyBlue added 17:02 - Jan 4

Ashton said a little while ago that the problem with the sound system is that whilst it has been replaced it’s attached to very old cabling etc. Basically sounds like the whole stadium needs rewiring amongst other things!



Unfortunately it’s what happens when basic infrastructure is allowed to deteriorate over a long period. 2

Westy added 17:05 - Jan 4

Good to see improvements but. I agree with the comments about the PA system -its terrible but apparently this is partly due to old wiring. 1

FifeITFC added 17:46 - Jan 4

"The final phase of the concourse TV system upgrade is currently under way, while painting of the "STADIUM BOWL" will begin once the season is over.



*shudder* 0