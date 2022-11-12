Town Continue Portman Road Improvements
Wednesday, 4th Jan 2023 16:20
Town have announced further upgrades to Portman Road including LED lighting improvements, work on the concourse TV system and stadium painting.
The Blues have sought to improve a number of aspects of the stadium since the takeover almost two years ago with the PA having been replaced, a big screen installed and new dugouts.
Following feedback from supporters, the next stage of the infrastructure improvements will be new concourse toilet hand dryers and LED lighting improvements.
The final phase of the concourse TV system upgrade is currently under way, while painting of the stadium bowl will begin once the season is over.
As previously announced, the summer will also see work to install a new Desso pitch and new turnstiles, while the old Office Outlet and Better Gym building on the land Town purchased just over a year ago is expected to be demolished in February.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]