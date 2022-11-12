Former Blues Loanee Bonne Leaves QPR
Wednesday, 4th Jan 2023 17:08
Former Blues loan striker Macauley Bonne has left QPR by mutual consent.
Ipswich-born Bonne was with Town, the club he supported growing up, last season, scoring 12 times, all but one before November 2nd, and has made only one start and eight sub appearances for the West Londoners this term, the most recent in early November, without finding the net.
The 27-year-old, who came close to rejoining another of his former clubs, Charlton, on loan in the summer, is understood not to be on Town’s list of potential January striker signings.
Bonne has recently been linked with Sheffield Wednesday in addition to the Addicks.
Photo: Matchday Images
