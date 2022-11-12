Former Blues Loanee Bonne Leaves QPR

Wednesday, 4th Jan 2023 17:08 Former Blues loan striker Macauley Bonne has left QPR by mutual consent. Ipswich-born Bonne was with Town, the club he supported growing up, last season, scoring 12 times, all but one before November 2nd, and has made only one start and eight sub appearances for the West Londoners this term, the most recent in early November, without finding the net. The 27-year-old, who came close to rejoining another of his former clubs, Charlton, on loan in the summer, is understood not to be on Town’s list of potential January striker signings. Bonne has recently been linked with Sheffield Wednesday in addition to the Addicks.

Photo: Matchday Images



bluesteal74 added 17:13 - Jan 4

If he could find his form from the first 16 games of last season I'd take him in a heart beat 1

bluelad7 added 17:15 - Jan 4

I’d take him so a rival does not get him. Also, give him a contract til the end of the season, who knows! 4

Edmundo added 17:19 - Jan 4

Get him in,but only as an impact sub. Its a 16 player game, so we need the strongest bench possible for the run-in. 0

Billericay12 added 17:23 - Jan 4

Not for me. We need as close to a sure thing as we can get. Not the time to take a punt. I have faith in Mark Ashton. He is a proper sound businessman and has done really well for us in previous transfer windows. 0

HopefulBlue69 added 17:23 - Jan 4

Can't believe we haven't had any contact with him, we must have been the first club his agent called. I wonder why his form dropped off last season. Too much partying with his old friends probably... If he seriously want to play and can forget the party, I'd say I great player addition if only to the end of the season..

With Wickham as well think we win the league...

0

Stu_boy added 17:25 - Jan 4

Being a town fan maybe he can help jeopardise sheff Wednesday promotion push 0

Linkboy13 added 17:27 - Jan 4

As they say on here no point in signing anyone who's any better than we've already got. Won't be satisfied until Harry Kane walks through the door.









0

Westy added 17:29 - Jan 4

Surely worth a punt. 0

Bazza8564 added 17:39 - Jan 4

Sorry, wont be popular but not for me. We need someone who will provide an uplift in quality from what we have, and we have freddie scoring goals, on track for far more this season than MB got last. He didnt play well in KM sides last season, I cant think for a moment this would be anything more than a sentimental backwards step. QPR havent even tried to get him a club, sell him, they've just paid him off to get him off their books. We need to be bringing in people who will not only create value in L1, but have the ability to make a mark in the leagues above, like Whittaker, Taylor, yes they are going to command a premium fee but we have resources. If its isnt significantly better than we have, forget it 1

