Pitch and Turnstile Planning Permission Granted

Wednesday, 4th Jan 2023 17:28 Town’s plans for the installation of a new Portman Road pitch and new turnstiles for the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand have been approved by Ipswich Borough Council The club began work on improving the ground last summer with a big screen installed, a new access point in the corner between the Cobbold Stand and the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, and new dugouts. The current plans, drawn up by local architects Hoopers, a long-time partner of the club, were approved just before Christmas having been submitted early in November. The second phase of the improvements have three principal elements. Provision of new turnstile access and egress from the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand via the land the club purchased to the south of the stadium last year, demolition of the existing turnstiles to the east and west of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and the new Desso [hybrid natural grass and artificial fibre] playing surface, including plant and equipment for the provision of pitch irrigation, surface water attenuation and undersoil heating. The plans submitted to IBC indicate that the width of the pitch - which is currently 66m wide by 102m long - will increase by 40mm and will also be longer, while moving closer to both end stands, more towards the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. The dimensions of the new pitch will be around 66m x 106m, although that isn’t stated. The halfway line will now be between the home and away dugouts, having been off-centre for some years. The whole pitch moves slightly towards the Cobbold Stand, while the boundary Astroturf, which is being replaced, will be narrower than at present with more grass around the edge of the pitch. The plans state that the surface will also be raised slightly on the Cobbold Stand side: “The opportunity will be taken to create a more level surface. The pitch currently slopes down from west to east, as such the pitch will be lifted on the east side accordingly. “This will provide a surface which plays better, drains better and gives some improvement to sight lines on the east side of the stadium.” Thanks to TWTD Forum poster Muncher for his help with this story.

