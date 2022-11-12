Schumacher Not Ruling Out Whittaker Return

Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 16:58 Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher isn’t ruling out forward Morgan Whittaker returning to Home Park during January, despite his recall by parent club Swansea earlier in the week. TWTD revealed in November that the Blues are keen on the 23-year-old, who netted nine times for League One leaders Argyle in the first half of the season. The Blues remain interested but with no discussions regarding a deal currently ongoing. “It was just all a little bit up in the air. Morgan came into training here on Tuesday and we still wasn't sure,” Schumacher told PlymouthLive. “Then Tuesday afternoon we got the call that they are recalling him and he's going back. We were disappointed, firstly because Morgan has produced a lot for us this season. His goals, his assists, his all-round performances have been great. “But I was more disappointed that we lost a good person who looked like he was really enjoying what he was doing here, and I'm not sure whether what he wanted to do was ever taken into consideration. “Sometimes these things are out of your control. I tried to explain that to Morgan, I asked him to just keep his head up and whatever will be will be. Hopefully this isn't the last time our paths will cross.” Whittaker is understood to have been angered by the recall and made his frustration clear on social media. Schumacher added: “He was really enjoying his football here and wanted to see it out, wanted to try his best to help us get to where we want to get to in the league. “He fitted in really well with the group, again which is important with Morgan the way he is, and the lads loved him. He was a huge part of our team, so he was disappointed, we were disappointed. “But I think the thing that everyone has got to remember is that we weren't a one-man team either. The best thing about our team is the team. "So Morgan has left, others will step up, others will come in - as we have shown - and we will get through it and we will carry on as best as we can.” Schumacher, whose club tried to buy Whittaker in the summer before his loan was agreed, was asked whether he believed the Swans would sell the former Derby man in January, and said: “I don't know their plans. It's not really my business. “I had a duty of care to their player while he was here. They have recalled him back and now that's over to them. It's their decision.” He says Argyle would be keen on a reunion should the opportunity for his loan to be resumed arise: “I suppose anything is a possibility if, for whatever reason, the plan changes and he becomes available then, obviously, we would be interested. “Where I was thinking as well, if we end up getting promoted and go into the Championship - and we think Morgan could be a Championship player - then if we could put a bid together and go and try and get him I'm sure he would like to come back here and play again because he loved it, the fans loved him and it seemed a good fit.” Meanwhile, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony says he’s received bids for players but nothing anywhere near the level he would consider. “We will be active in the transfer window and I mean buying not selling,” he said in his Hard Truth podcast. “I have received some laughable bids for our players because some clubs are under the impression we have financial problems. I forcibly put them right about that and they end up apologising for the offers before blaming agents! “I’ve told [returning manager] Darren [Ferguson] to spend a few days addressing and assessing the squad. “We have a good squad. We built a squad capable of competing at the top end of League One against some very clubs, which historically we’ve always been able to do.” As previously reported, Town are in discussions regarding a move for Posh midfielder Jack Taylor.

Photo: Reuters



ruds added 17:00 - Jan 5

I keep logging onto TWTD twenty times a day for some exciting news & now I read this…



Stroll on, man!! 9

Flamencaman added 17:09 - Jan 5

Only twenty😂 3

billlm added 17:10 - Jan 5

Still 26 days to go,After Ashton's fanfares sounding like signing were way down the negotiating line,

Possibly not,

Hopefully not a last minute job, 0

runningout added 17:14 - Jan 5

Think Whittaker is having good season with Plymouth. Doesn’t mean he will thrive elsewhere.

He seems not wanted at Swansea which says he ain’t a wow 1

LondonBlue73 added 17:17 - Jan 5

I think patience is needed, however frustrating. I have no doubt from what I know that deals have been discussed with a number of options but think the number one targets are MW and Jack Taylor. The problem being Peterboough have changed managers and that will add delays. With Swansea recalling MW i think it shows there is a chance but the players reaction may alter plans. When Tyreece Simpson was recalled the plan was to play him or loan out, but his reaction and attitude changed all that. I think you will see us wait to see if primary targets become available and if not then move on. I also think we have a few days, as all main targets mentioned are cup tied anyway. I'd rather we took our time and got the best than rushed for lower targets and quality. That said, we must add and not miss out. So far though the new regime have earned the right for us to trust them, unlike the last 15 years. 3

Bert added 17:26 - Jan 5

None of this is in our control so just keep the faith that Ashton will deliver when he can. 2

stiffy501 added 17:27 - Jan 5

Faffed about nearly all close season waiting on Hurst, seems a bit like we're doing the same again with this lad and Taylor. If they don't want to come or their clubs don't want to sell, move on. 1

Saxonblue74 added 17:30 - Jan 5

Our guys will do the right deals for the right players, of that I have no doubt. 2

HopefulBlue69 added 17:42 - Jan 5

It's all been great fun so far and the new owners and club management team have done a good job.... But...

Let's hope that all this ground development and the "pots of gold" at Ipswich along with Ashdons perceived status as a tough negotiator doesn't mean we miss out on needed additions to the squad.. I knows it's only Jan 5th but feeling really nervous about the transfer window... 1

billlm added 17:42 - Jan 5

I don't think whittiker is or was a target, 0

Linkboy13 added 17:52 - Jan 5

It's only natural that he would want to return to Plymouth. He's stock as a person would fall dramatically if he chose to come to us , so good luck to him what ever he chooses to do. The Jack Taylor deal has hit a bit of a stumbling block with the change of manager. It all depends on the player if he's desperate to come to Town i think we will succeed in signing him no point in keeping an unhappy player also his value in the transfer market would devalue. I get the feeling that Broadland is not to keen on joining us and would prefer rejoining Sunderland. Fans have got to realise players have a social life and are not locked up and let out on Saturday to play football and prefer to join big city clubs in some cases it's also a big decision those who have got families up rooting and re schooling the children that can have a big effect on them mentally. 0

BaddowBlue1 added 17:58 - Jan 5

Wonder if the transfer is sorted but will not be confirmed until after we play Argyle on the 14th to prevent him playing against his old club. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 18:01 - Jan 5

he aint coming to Town ,and if he is so adamant he wants to stay at Plymouth we dont want him ,We need someone focused and committed . 0

