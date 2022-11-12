Schumacher Not Ruling Out Whittaker Return
Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 16:58
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher isn’t ruling out forward Morgan Whittaker returning to Home Park during January, despite his recall by parent club Swansea earlier in the week.
TWTD revealed in November that the Blues are keen on the 23-year-old, who netted nine times for League One leaders Argyle in the first half of the season. The Blues remain interested but with no discussions regarding a deal currently ongoing.
“It was just all a little bit up in the air. Morgan came into training here on Tuesday and we still wasn't sure,” Schumacher told PlymouthLive.
“Then Tuesday afternoon we got the call that they are recalling him and he's going back. We were disappointed, firstly because Morgan has produced a lot for us this season. His goals, his assists, his all-round performances have been great.
“But I was more disappointed that we lost a good person who looked like he was really enjoying what he was doing here, and I'm not sure whether what he wanted to do was ever taken into consideration.
“Sometimes these things are out of your control. I tried to explain that to Morgan, I asked him to just keep his head up and whatever will be will be. Hopefully this isn't the last time our paths will cross.”
Whittaker is understood to have been angered by the recall and made his frustration clear on social media.
Schumacher added: “He was really enjoying his football here and wanted to see it out, wanted to try his best to help us get to where we want to get to in the league.
“He fitted in really well with the group, again which is important with Morgan the way he is, and the lads loved him. He was a huge part of our team, so he was disappointed, we were disappointed.
“But I think the thing that everyone has got to remember is that we weren't a one-man team either. The best thing about our team is the team.
"So Morgan has left, others will step up, others will come in - as we have shown - and we will get through it and we will carry on as best as we can.”
Schumacher, whose club tried to buy Whittaker in the summer before his loan was agreed, was asked whether he believed the Swans would sell the former Derby man in January, and said: “I don't know their plans. It's not really my business.
“I had a duty of care to their player while he was here. They have recalled him back and now that's over to them. It's their decision.”
He says Argyle would be keen on a reunion should the opportunity for his loan to be resumed arise: “I suppose anything is a possibility if, for whatever reason, the plan changes and he becomes available then, obviously, we would be interested.
“Where I was thinking as well, if we end up getting promoted and go into the Championship - and we think Morgan could be a Championship player - then if we could put a bid together and go and try and get him I'm sure he would like to come back here and play again because he loved it, the fans loved him and it seemed a good fit.”
Meanwhile, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony says he’s received bids for players but nothing anywhere near the level he would consider.
“We will be active in the transfer window and I mean buying not selling,” he said in his Hard Truth podcast.
“I have received some laughable bids for our players because some clubs are under the impression we have financial problems. I forcibly put them right about that and they end up apologising for the offers before blaming agents!
“I’ve told [returning manager] Darren [Ferguson] to spend a few days addressing and assessing the squad.
“We have a good squad. We built a squad capable of competing at the top end of League One against some very clubs, which historically we’ve always been able to do.”
As previously reported, Town are in discussions regarding a move for Posh midfielder Jack Taylor.
