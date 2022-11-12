Town Back in For Hirst

Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 17:37 TWTD understands Town are hoping to complete the loan signing of summer target George Hirst, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers from Leicester City. TWTD revealed in May last year that striker Hirst was being targeted by the Blues with discussions regarding a permanent switch continuing for much of the summer. However, the 23-year-old ultimately signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes and was sent out on loan to Championship Rovers in a season-long loan deal which included an option to buy. But Hirst has had a frustrating time at Ewood Park, making only three starts and eight sub appearances without scoring. We understand that that spell is set to be cut short with Hirst then expected to finally complete a move to the Blues until the end of the season. Town have been aiming to add to their striking ranks early in the window and we understand will remain interested in Everton frontman Nathan Broadhead, for whom they’ve lodged a £1 million bid, even once the Hirst move is concluded. Former England U17s, U18s and U19s international Hirst spent 2021/22 on loan at Portsmouth, scoring 15 goals in 32 starts and 14 sub appearances, all from November onwards. Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, started his career with the Owls before joining Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester. Since signing for the Foxes the 6ft 3in tall frontman, who played alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes with the Young Lions, has made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan at Saturday’s opponents Rotherham in 2020/21, failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, before last season’s spell at Pompey.

Photo: Reuters



boroughblue added 17:42 - Jan 5

Think this may get a mixed reaction, and I guess I can understand why.



Overall though, he’s a striker, which even I can agree now that we need at least one more, and he will get my full support if he signs. Him and Broadhead would be two good striker addictions I think, another number 10 and we’re looking good I think.



Massive second half of the season on its way 5

Bazza8564 added 17:49 - Jan 5

Get him on loan, if he cuts the mustard and we go up, we can buy him. Buy both Whittaker and Taylor and we would be very very strong indeed 2

ruds added 17:51 - Jan 5

Now we are talking!!!



Name, signature, dotted line…. Confidence is coming! 0

Suffolkboy added 17:52 - Jan 5

I’d imagine whoever comes will have been thoroughly vetted ,for character, technical ability, physical commitment and willingness to learn .

In K.M and co we should place our trust ; he’s a fair idea of strengths and adaptability to complement the squad and we must hope for good news soon .

COYB 2

billlm added 17:57 - Jan 5

What he does do, he's amenace he assists,prolific goal scorer not ATM, good coaching will sort that,

Pulls defences creates space,

0

Bezzer added 18:00 - Jan 5

I wonder why we’ve not been able to get any young Man U or even Spurs players on loan, given the managers past employment? 🤷🏻 1

planetblue_2011 added 18:02 - Jan 5

Does that mean we will play 2 up front now if we sign Broadhead aswell!!

2 good players if signed 1

Bert added 18:11 - Jan 5

6’3” means we will have a decent plan B when the bus gets parked. 1

rfretwell added 18:13 - Jan 5

Really hope this goes through. Portsmouth fans loved him last season

as he got amongst the goals. Real threat on the ground and in the air. 1

