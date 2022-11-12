Town Back in For Hirst
Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 17:37
TWTD understands Town are hoping to complete the loan signing of summer target George Hirst, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers from Leicester City.
TWTD revealed in May last year that striker Hirst was being targeted by the Blues with discussions regarding a permanent switch continuing for much of the summer.
However, the 23-year-old ultimately signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes and was sent out on loan to Championship Rovers in a season-long loan deal which included an option to buy.
But Hirst has had a frustrating time at Ewood Park, making only three starts and eight sub appearances without scoring.
We understand that that spell is set to be cut short with Hirst then expected to finally complete a move to the Blues until the end of the season.
Town have been aiming to add to their striking ranks early in the window and we understand will remain interested in Everton frontman Nathan Broadhead, for whom they’ve lodged a £1 million bid, even once the Hirst move is concluded.
Former England U17s, U18s and U19s international Hirst spent 2021/22 on loan at Portsmouth, scoring 15 goals in 32 starts and 14 sub appearances, all from November onwards.
Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, started his career with the Owls before joining Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester.
Since signing for the Foxes the 6ft 3in tall frontman, who played alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes with the Young Lions, has made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan at Saturday’s opponents Rotherham in 2020/21, failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, before last season’s spell at Pompey.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]