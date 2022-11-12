Luongo Set to Rejoin Town
Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 18:08
Town are close to completing the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Massimo Luongo on a deal to the end of the season.
TWTD revealed in December that former loanee Luongo has been training with the Blues squad to allow manager Kieran McKenna to run the rule over the 30-year-old. The deal looks set to be completed this evening.
Luongo was with the Blues during the early stages of the 2012/13 campaign on loan from Tottenham - where he will have crossed paths with McKenna - before being sent back to White Hart Lane by Mick McCarthy soon after he took over having made eight starts and three sub appearances, scoring once.
The Sydney-born midfielder subsequently had spells on loan at Swindon before joining the Robins permanently in 2013.
After two years at the County Ground, he moved on to QPR in 2015, then four years later signed for Sheffield Wednesday.
He left the Owls last summer when he joined Boro on a short-term deal to January, however, he didn’t play a minute for the Teessiders, who are now managed by McKenna's close friend and former Manchster United colleague Michael Carrick.
Capped 43 times by Australia, scoring six times, Luongo was in the Socceroos’ squads for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups without featuring in either tournament but scored in the 2-1 Asia Cup victory over South Korea in 2015, however, hasn’t been involved with his national side since 2019.
Town have also been looking to add Peterborough’s Jack Taylor to their central midfield ranks during the January transfer window but Luongo's addition reduces the urgency to bring in cover in that area of the squad.
Photo: Action Images
