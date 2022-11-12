Blues Make Corbeanu Enquiry
Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 18:14
Town have made a loan enquiry to Wolves regarding winger Theo Corbeanu.
Canada international Corbeanu joined Wolves from Toronto FC in 2021 and spent the first half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and the second with the MK Dons.
The 20-year-old joined Blackpool in the summer on another loan spell and made 10 starts and eight sub appearances, scoring three times, before his spell was cut short earlier in the week following an ankle injury.
We understand Town are keen on taking Corbeanu for the second half of the season but with the move only having gone as far as an enquiry at this stage.
Hamilton, Ontario-born Corbeanu, who is 6ft 3in tall, won caps with Romania at 16 and U17 levels before switching allegiance to Canada, with whom he has won seven caps, scoring two goals.
Photo: Reuters
|
