Blues Make Corbeanu Enquiry

Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 18:14 Town have made a loan enquiry to Wolves regarding winger Theo Corbeanu. Canada international Corbeanu joined Wolves from Toronto FC in 2021 and spent the first half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and the second with the MK Dons. The 20-year-old joined Blackpool in the summer on another loan spell and made 10 starts and eight sub appearances, scoring three times, before his spell was cut short earlier in the week following an ankle injury. We understand Town are keen on taking Corbeanu for the second half of the season but with the move only having gone as far as an enquiry at this stage. Hamilton, Ontario-born Corbeanu, who is 6ft 3in tall, won caps with Romania at 16 and U17 levels before switching allegiance to Canada, with whom he has won seven caps, scoring two goals.

Photo: Reuters



Saxonblue74 added 18:18 - Jan 5

There's the curve ball we all knew was coming! Thing starting to happen! 1

rfretwell added 18:18 - Jan 5

Potentially a team of giants! 1

Bazza8564 added 18:22 - Jan 5

Interesting, not a player i know but if the gaffer wants him, thats always enough for me 1

Nomore4 added 18:26 - Jan 5

Has a goal scoring record that makes Adahme and Jackson look impressive.

Have we room for another.

Next. -6

Nomore4 added 18:35 - Jan 5

Have a day off blueruin -1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 18:54 - Jan 5

Lots happening, good.

He is presumably a Championship quality player. 1

blues1 added 19:10 - Jan 5

Nomore4. He's a winger, not a striker, so goalscoring not his main job. More providing for the strikers. But cant expect you to post anything positive -1

Nomore4 added 19:19 - Jan 5

Blues1. He’s an attacking player. An attacking player playing anywhere in attack, needs to score occasionally at the very least. What’s positive or negative about that opinion. Just obvious. -1

Nomore4 added 19:27 - Jan 5

Blues1. Wingers who provide are allowed to score also…I thought the game had moved on? 0

LondonBlue73 added 19:31 - Jan 5

I know nothing about him, but assuming he has scored his three goals in 10 starts which appears the case, his sub appearances have been scratchy and late form what I have checked. one goal every 3.33 games for a winger in a league above is decent - certainly better than our wingers although much rotation.

I think we need to remain positive in KmK judgement, general recruitment has been good and he knows what he wants to fit into his style. Lets trust and reserve judgement but lets also not turn on each other for different views. 0

Bbmaj added 19:39 - Jan 5

We have Blackpool fans in the family so I have seen him play a bit both on telly and in person. Pacey, tricky, likes to go past people, but end product often frustrating. Might find League One defences easier to unlock. Certainly an upgrade on Gwion Edwards, but probably not as effective as Burns on fire.



0

