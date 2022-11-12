Luongo Signing Confirmed

Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 20:02 Town have confirmed the signing of former loanee Massimo Luongo on a six-month deal following his release by Middlesbrough, the Teessiders having announced his departure earlier this evening. TWTD revealed in December that former loanee Luongo was training with the Blues squad to allow manager Kieran McKenna to run the rule over the 30-year-old. “It’s been 10 years or so since I was here before and it’s great to be back,” Luongo told the club site. “I want to be in a team that’s doing well and I think that this is a good opportunity here. I’m delighted to get the deal done and now I’m focused on helping the team get promotion.” Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “Massimo is an accomplished midfielder with an abundance of experiences in club and international football. “He is a versatile and intelligent player who strengthens our options for the second half of the season. His experience and professionalism will also be an important addition to our dressing room.” Luongo, who will wear the number 25 shirt, was with the Blues during the early stages of the 2012/13 campaign on loan from Tottenham - where he crossed paths with McKenna - before being sent back to White Hart Lane by Mick McCarthy soon after he took over having made eight starts and three sub appearances, scoring once. The Sydney-born midfielder subsequently had spells on loan at Swindon before joining the Robins permanently in 2013. After two years at the County Ground, he moved on to QPR in 2015, then four years later signed for Sheffield Wednesday. He left the Owls last summer when he joined Boro on a short-term deal to January, however, he didn’t play a minute for the Teessiders, who are now managed by McKenna's close friend and former Manchester United colleague Michael Carrick. Capped 43 times by Australia, scoring six times, Luongo was in the Socceroos’ squads for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups without featuring in either tournament but scored in the 2-1 Asia Cup victory over South Korea in 2015, however, hasn’t been involved with his national side since 2019. Town had also been looking to add Peterborough’s Jack Taylor to their central midfield ranks during the January transfer window but Luongo's addition means the Blues are not currently pursuing that move, although the 24-year-old may well be targeted again in the future.

Photo: ITFC



PJewellisaGod added 20:04 - Jan 5

Welcome back to the Club! 5

tractorboyjames added 20:04 - Jan 5

First signing done! Seems to be a decent calibre and should provide some depth with all out CM injuries.



Striker next please! 5

MaySixth added 20:06 - Jan 5

Brilliant replacement for Dominic Ball. 4

Saxonblue74 added 20:06 - Jan 5

Good, a decent player signed on sensible terms. One down, how many to go?🤔 2

PimsNumber1 added 20:06 - Jan 5

Underwhelmed.com.......couldn't get a kick at Boro ..and let go by Wednesday -20

KiwiTractor added 20:07 - Jan 5

Welcome back. Will this push Cam Humphreys down the pecking order? -2

superblues9 added 20:09 - Jan 5

Good as long as a striker will follow still need more goals ! 0

boroughblue added 20:11 - Jan 5

That’s the spirit pims 🙄nothing like ‘trust McKenna and Ashton’ until we make a signing or announce a line up… 1

blues1 added 20:13 - Jan 5

Pimsnumber1. Whose says he was let go by weds? U obviously havent considered the fact that maybe he refused a new contract there? But hey, why let facts get in the way. No, he hasn't got to play at boro but sometimes moves dont work out for a ,player. Could be 1 of any number of reasons why it hasn't. 2

Nomore4 added 20:19 - Jan 5

Looked great last season along with mendes Laing. Both ended up leaving Sheff Wed.

Surprise at the short term deal he was offered by Boro.

Just need to erase the last 6 months and have the player who left Sheff Wed. 1

VitalSigns added 20:25 - Jan 5

Welcome Massimo. Help fire us to promotion.



If he is match fit has the ability to make an impact.

1

churchmans added 20:27 - Jan 5

Was he that good when he was here before?

30yrs old

Another Adrian paz!!

Gutted!

Never got a sniff at boro!

Please,please prove me wrong! -5

rfretwell added 20:28 - Jan 5

Here's hoping he can stay clear of injuries. 0

HopefulBlue69 added 20:33 - Jan 5

Welcome Massimo... I'm sure that if he has been training with the team, then he must be thought of as a good fit by his new team mates (I'm sure their opinion would have been sought) and the coaching team.

Let's hope you provide the strikers with all they need to get us up.. if so then you'll have a good chance to play in the championship next year... 4

DeliasMashedPotato added 20:35 - Jan 5

Didn't kick on at boro.. what a shame. Almost like a certain nifty Egyptian we signed. That hasn't worked out too badly 3

Suffolkboy added 20:37 - Jan 5

Well done KM and MA ,a boost and more to come !

COYB 2

Flamencaman added 20:39 - Jan 5

Guess what if Lee Evans & Sam Morsy stay fit and not banned possibly he won’t get a game here, just a thought, but hope he turns out a great fit he’s obviously fit -1

itfchorry added 20:39 - Jan 5

Only one Andy Bernal 0

budgieplucker added 20:44 - Jan 5

Really good signing, no risks for 6 months and I expect he will be offered a new contract in the summer. Ideal situation for both parties.



Nonsense from all the underwhelmed, let’s see what happens on the striker front now, I may be more inclined to agree, but Hirst will be a good signing but not necessarily the Marcus Stewart type we were looking for but I will take him and the lad Whittaker or the lad from Everton. 2

budgieplucker added 20:44 - Jan 5

terryf added 20:45 - Jan 5

I'm pretty sure that he couldn't agree terms with Wednesday and anyone who saw him play for us on loan will know he is a decent player. Will turn out to be a very good replacement for Ball.



Forget about the Peterborough guy as they'd play hard ball anyway. Just bring in a couple of decent strikers and we'll be done. Hirst and Whittaker would be nice!! 1

oldbri added 20:46 - Jan 5

Well done the Ipswich team and welcome Mass. Good luck with your stay. 0

Nomore4 added 20:46 - Jan 5

Flamen if Lee Evans doesn’t perform to levels expected of him.

Someone else will replace….no passengers or carrying people entertained in the 2nd half of the season. 0

Gforce added 20:54 - Jan 5

Sorry but bang average player.

Love to be proved wrong but I doubt it. 0

dangerous30 added 20:59 - Jan 5

Welcome Massimo good luck 0

