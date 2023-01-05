Luongo Can't Wait to Make Second Town Debut

Thursday, 5th Jan 2023 22:18 Returning midfielder Massimo Luongo says he’s ready to go and make his second Town debut when the Blues host Rotherham United in the FA Cup third round at Portman Road on Saturday and revealed he’s only just received a salver marking the first. TWTD revealed in December that the Australian international had joined the Blues on trial with his signing on a six-month deal confirmed earlier this evening following his release by Middlesbrough. The 30-year-old says he’s enjoyed his time back at Playford Road having initially been with the Blues in the early stages of 2012/13 on loan from Spurs when he made eight starts and three sub appearances, scoring once. “It’s been good,” he said. “The manager gave me a call and wanted to get me in just to see how I got a feel for the club and the players. “A lot has changed, the way they’re doing things around the club has changed as well. I got the call, I thought I wanted to be in a team that’s doing well. “Coming from Middlesbrough, [manager Kieran McKenna] knew [Boro boss Michael] Carrick really well, they’ve spoken and decided this would be a good opportunity for me to come here.” Reflecting on the Blues, he added: “To be fair, I’ve been really impressed with the team. I’ve followed them from afar. Coming from Sheffield Wednesday, it’s been so tight at the top of the table. “I understand they play two in midfield, so I’m guessing I’ll be involved in one of those two positions. “At the moment, I’m just here to help and try and achieve the goal of getting promotion and it that’s for one minute to see out a result, then it’s for one minute, and if it’s to start a game and to just continue the good work the midfielders have already done. “There are not a lot of different things I can offer that they haven’t already been doing but I’m just hoping I can add an experienced head and someone who been there and played a few games in this league that can help.” Luongo says he’s available to go straight into the team if required: “Ready to go. We’ve got this done, I’m looking forward to the FA Cup game, so hopefully I can be involved. “I’ve come in early just so I can get a head start and try and get up to speed with the rest if the lads.” All Town debutants are given a silver salver by the Supporters Club marking their debut and Luongo says he’s only just received his for his debut during his loan spell back in August 2012. He hopes he’ll be due another after this weekend: “It’s good, I can’t wait. It’s funny because I made my debut last time, I’ve only just got the little plaque or whatever it is now 10 years later, so it will be nice to get another one and compare them. I’m so excited, I can’t wait.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments