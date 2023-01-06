TWTD Forum Christmas Appeal Raises Â£1,345

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 09:24

The TWTD Forum Christmas Appeal raised Â£1,345 for Ukrainian medical charity The Sofiia Okunevska Foundation.

A TWTD Christmas charity appeal has become a regular feature of recent festive seasons and this year posters Lord_Lucan, EdwardStone, Mookamoo and bluelagos instigated fundraising for The Sofiia Okunevska Foundation, which provides healthcare in Ukraine.

The Sofiia Okunevska Foundation will make good use of the donations to help ensure all Ukrainians have access to modern healthcare facilities by building new orÂ renovating hospitals damaged by the Russian invasion, while also providing medical kits and armoured ambulances.

Donations can still be made via the JustGiving page.





Photo: TWTD