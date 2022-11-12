Hirst Still in Blackburn's Weekend Plans

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 09:55

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson says striker George Hirst is in his plans for his side’s FA Cup tie at Norwich City on Sunday “at the moment”.

As reported yesterday, Town are in discussions regarding Hirst joining them on loan from parent club Leicester City for the second half of the season.

The 23-year-old’s recall from Rovers has been widely expected given his lack of opportunities at Ewood Park with the Blues having hoped to have had the deal tied up before now despite other clubs having also shown interest.

Tomasson, who was linked with the Blues during George Burley’s time as manager, says as things stand Hirst is in his thoughts for the trip to Carrow Road.

“At the moment, yes,” the former Danish international told the Lancashire Telegraph.

TWTD revealed the Blues’ interest in Hirst in May last year and the striker remained a Town target all summer but ultimately signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes before joining Blackburn on loan with that deal including an option to buy.

However, the one-time Sheffield Wednesday trainee has made only three starts and eight sub appearances without scoring.





Photo: Reuters

Steve_M added 10:08 - Jan 6

Get some goals against Norwich and then come to Portman Road next week, perfect scenario. 1

IpswichRising added 10:10 - Jan 6

I think that we should move on from Hirst now, don't think it will happen, we need to get Broadhead in, sign Whittaker and Corbeneau 0

Nobbysnuts added 10:23 - Jan 6

Good to hear....not interested in this operated nobody..... -2

ArnieM added 10:25 - Jan 6

Well that can change in minutes . But yes, a nice hat trick v sh i tbags would welcome young Hirst 👍 2

cressi added 10:29 - Jan 6

Don't let this run and turn into a saga as in the summer if in a week not done go elsewhere personally he don't convince me anyway with one good half a season 0

Karlosfandangal added 10:31 - Jan 6

Whittaker will not be coming to Town as that makes 3 strikers we are trying to sign 0

HopefulBlue69 added 10:38 - Jan 6

If the lad didn't want to come in the summer and this is stalling at the moment (not going at the pace town hoped ie to be done by now), it sounds like he's not that keen on coming at all...

Not sure we want someone here who thinks they better than playing for our club... 1