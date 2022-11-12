Hirst Still in Blackburn's Weekend Plans
Friday, 6th Jan 2023 09:55
Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson says striker George Hirst is in his plans for his side’s FA Cup tie at Norwich City on Sunday “at the moment”.
As reported yesterday, Town are in discussions regarding Hirst joining them on loan from parent club Leicester City for the second half of the season.
The 23-year-old’s recall from Rovers has been widely expected given his lack of opportunities at Ewood Park with the Blues having hoped to have had the deal tied up before now despite other clubs having also shown interest.
Tomasson, who was linked with the Blues during George Burley’s time as manager, says as things stand Hirst is in his thoughts for the trip to Carrow Road.
“At the moment, yes,” the former Danish international told the Lancashire Telegraph.
TWTD revealed the Blues’ interest in Hirst in May last year and the striker remained a Town target all summer but ultimately signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes before joining Blackburn on loan with that deal including an option to buy.
However, the one-time Sheffield Wednesday trainee has made only three starts and eight sub appearances without scoring.
Photo: Reuters
