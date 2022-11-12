Motherwell Boss Hoping to Conclude Penney Talks

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 11:08 Motherwell boss Steven Hammell says talks are ongoing between the Scottish Premiership club and the Blues regarding left-back Matt Penney, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Fir Park. Penney, 24, has impressed during his spell, carrying off the club’s Player of the Month awards for October and November having made 16 starts up to now. The half-season spell is up this month and Hammell says discussions regarding a longer-term stay, perhaps a permanent deal, are under way involving the two clubs and the player. “We’ve been in dialogue with Matty and with Ipswich, and we’re hoping that we can come to a conclusion with that,” he told the Daily Record. “He’s a player that has come in and done really well for us – on the flip of that, I think we’ve been really good for him also. “It’s a good platform for him to come in and showcase his talents, to come and enjoy his football, which I think he has done. “He’s a good player, he’s a good boy, he’s someone we’ve been in constant contact with, and we need a resolution in the next week or so. “We want to keep Matty, we’ve made no secret of that. He’s enjoying his football, he’s playing every week, he’s doing well, he’s progressing his career. “He’s getting good minutes on the pitch and getting good exposure, so, as I said, he’s been good for us but I also feel we’ve been a good platform for him as well.” Penney joined the Blues after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021, signing a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. Asked about Penney’s situation last weekend ahead of the visit to Lincoln, Town manager Kieran McKenna said: “Matt Penney’s loan expires in the middle of January, so for the moment he’s playing and playing an important role and doing well there. “That’s good and he’ll see out that loan move and we’ll have those discussions in a few weeks’ time with him about what the next step is.” Elsewhere, Cardiff City are reportedly set to recall former Blues loanee Mark McGuinness from his spell on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive half-season with the Owls, who are two points ahead of Town in second in League One.

Photo: TWTD



bobble added 11:13 - Jan 6

tell them they can have for free if they take jackson as well.... 1

JimmyJazz added 11:37 - Jan 6

Tell them they can have him for free if they take bobble as well.... 4

BurleysGloryDays added 11:55 - Jan 6

Just on Jackson, he was MOTM vs Derby and helped a player get sent off v Lincoln. He's forced so many mistakes by rapidly closing down oppo high up pitch. I'm as desperately frustrated as anyone at how poor his finishing is, but it'd be too harsh to say he's been bad, and McKenna has used him intelligently imo!



There is a v exciting/effective player in there if he can start finishing. And that something the club will know and be working with him on. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 12:13 - Jan 6

KMc had several months to assess Jackson and then gave him a new two year contract. He continues to pick him. It seems to me that those who criticise Jackson are saying that KMc is wrong.



With regard to Penny, he has little chance of getting into our squad now that we have Davis and Leigh so a move would be good for all involved. 0

BerksBlue15 added 12:25 - Jan 6

Still relatively young, but with Davis here to stay, at best he's our second choice left back. I rate Leigh above Penney anyway, so think we can cash in (or at least just get his wages off the books) and not lose too much sleep, but wish him the best for the future either way. 0

