Motherwell Boss Hoping to Conclude Penney Talks
Friday, 6th Jan 2023 11:08
Motherwell boss Steven Hammell says talks are ongoing between the Scottish Premiership club and the Blues regarding left-back Matt Penney, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Fir Park.
Penney, 24, has impressed during his spell, carrying off the club’s Player of the Month awards for October and November having made 16 starts up to now.
The half-season spell is up this month and Hammell says discussions regarding a longer-term stay, perhaps a permanent deal, are under way involving the two clubs and the player.
“We’ve been in dialogue with Matty and with Ipswich, and we’re hoping that we can come to a conclusion with that,” he told the Daily Record.
“He’s a player that has come in and done really well for us – on the flip of that, I think we’ve been really good for him also.
“It’s a good platform for him to come in and showcase his talents, to come and enjoy his football, which I think he has done.
“He’s a good player, he’s a good boy, he’s someone we’ve been in constant contact with, and we need a resolution in the next week or so.
“We want to keep Matty, we’ve made no secret of that. He’s enjoying his football, he’s playing every week, he’s doing well, he’s progressing his career.
“He’s getting good minutes on the pitch and getting good exposure, so, as I said, he’s been good for us but I also feel we’ve been a good platform for him as well.”
Penney joined the Blues after leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021, signing a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season.
Asked about Penney’s situation last weekend ahead of the visit to Lincoln, Town manager Kieran McKenna said: “Matt Penney’s loan expires in the middle of January, so for the moment he’s playing and playing an important role and doing well there.
“That’s good and he’ll see out that loan move and we’ll have those discussions in a few weeks’ time with him about what the next step is.”
Elsewhere, Cardiff City are reportedly set to recall former Blues loanee Mark McGuinness from his spell on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive half-season with the Owls, who are two points ahead of Town in second in League One.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]