More Than 6,000 iFollow Passes Sold For Portsmouth Match
Friday, 6th Jan 2023 11:18
Town sold 6,394 iFollow passes for the 2-2 draw at Portsmouth over Christmas, the highest total this season.
The Blues also took up their entire 1,600 away allocation at Fratton Park.
The previous largest iFollow audience during 2022/23 was the 5,607 fans who watched the 1-0 win at Burton Albion in August.
This weekendâ€™s FA Cup tie at home to Championship Rotherham United isnâ€™t available to watch on iFollow but just via audio with former midfielder Ian Westlake the co-commentator.
Photo: Matchday Images
