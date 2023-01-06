Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
More Than 6,000 iFollow Passes Sold For Portsmouth Match
Friday, 6th Jan 2023 11:18

Town sold 6,394 iFollow passes for the 2-2 draw at Portsmouth over Christmas, the highest total this season.

The Blues also took up their entire 1,600 away allocation at Fratton Park.

The previous largest iFollow audience during 2022/23 was the 5,607 fans who watched the 1-0 win at Burton Albion in August.

This weekendâ€™s FA Cup tie at home to Championship Rotherham United isnâ€™t available to watch on iFollow but just via audio with former midfielder Ian Westlake the co-commentator.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



HopefulBlue69 added 11:24 - Jan 6
Any idea what revenue the club get for such a large following... I understand it can't be much, hence why we are moving away from it ....
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023