More Than 6,000 iFollow Passes Sold For Portsmouth Match

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 11:18

Town sold 6,394 iFollow passes for the 2-2 draw at Portsmouth over Christmas, the highest total this season.

The Blues also took up their entire 1,600 away allocation at Fratton Park.

The previous largest iFollow audience during 2022/23 was the 5,607 fans who watched the 1-0 win at Burton Albion in August.

This weekend’s FA Cup tie at home to Championship Rotherham United isn’t available to watch on iFollow but just via audio with former midfielder Ian Westlake the co-commentator.





Photo: Matchday Images