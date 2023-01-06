U18s Host Millwall
Friday, 6th Jan 2023 11:49
Townâ€™s U18s return to action following the Christmas break when they host Millwall at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).
The young Blues are currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South, two places and seven points behind the Lions who have played three more matches.
