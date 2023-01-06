Osman and Lee on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 12:17

Russell Osman and Alan Lee are the star guests on Lifeâ€™s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk over Saturday lunchtime (12-2pm).

As well as the 1981 UEFA Cup final winner and former Blues and Rotherham striker, both ex-coaches at the Town academy, stand-in host Connor Bennett will also be joined in the studio by Tractor Boy and TWTDâ€™s Phil Ham.

Will Town beat Rotherham? Do you care about the FA Cup this year? What do you think about Town's January transfer window so far?

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: TWTD