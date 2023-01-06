McKenna: Good Chance Luongo Will Make Second Debut Against Millers

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 15:04 Town boss Kieran McKenna says there’s a good chance new signing Massimo Luongo will make his second Blues debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Rotherham United at Portman Road. TWTD revealed in December that the Australian international, who was on loan with the Blues in the first half of 2012/13, was training with Town and yesterday the 30-year-old signed a six-month contract following his release by Middlesbrough, where he had spent the first half of the campaign without playing. “He’s got a lot of quality and a lot of experience,” McKenna said. “A really accomplished midfielder. Technically very good, takes the ball very well, has a really good game intelligence and therefore fits into how we play and what we want from the midfielders. “And has a great level of experience for a 30-year-old, first at Tottenham and then in League One. Lots of Championship experience, has been round different campaigns, has been around a play-off campaign and a promotion push with Sheffield Wednesday last year as well. “Has a lot of international experience and is a professional and a composed member of the group. “It’s important to get a midfielder in at this point, of course, because we’ve had a long-term injuries to Dominic [Ball] and to Panutche [Camara], so we’ve been really light in that area for a couple of months. “He gives us cover for the midfielders we have, but he also gives us some extra qualities and even when he’s not on the pitch I know he gives us a good professional and experienced head in the group.” Luongo has said he’s keen to get going, does McKenna believe he’s ready to face the Millers? “He’ll be in the squad. We’ll have to make a decision on minutes because he hasn’t had too many competitive minutes. “He’s played some U21 games and has been training very well but he hasn’t had too many competitive starts lately. “We just need to be careful a little bit with minutes. If he doesn’t start, then there’s a good chance we’ll see him off the bench.”

