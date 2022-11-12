McKenna: No New Signings on the A12

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 15:41 Boss Kieran McKenna says none of the Blues’ targets are currently on the A12 wending their way to Portman Road but that work continues on adding to the squad, while there has been interest in players already at the club but with no thoughts of any movement for any of the core first-teamers. TWTD understands the Blues were hopeful of completing the loan move for Leicester striker George Hirst earlier this week but the 23-year-old remains at Blackburn but with his recall by the Foxes believed to be imminent. The Blues have also made a move for Everton forward Nathan Broadhead, who is currently with Wigan, while Town have also enquired regarding Wolves winger Theo Corbeanu, who has just returned from a spell at Blackpool having picked up an ankle injury. Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who was recalled from Plymouth earlier in the week, remains a target but with a deal currently not under discussion. “You never know how close things are, to be honest,” McKenna said after a long pause when asked whether any further additions are close at his pre-match press conference. “There’s nothing on the A12, I can tell you that, so you can have a fairly quiet Friday evening. “But we’re working very hard on the recruitment side of it and we’re working very hard on some targets, and of course, when there’s any news to update on the club will be very prompt with that.” Would he like players in before the game against leaders Plymouth in a week’s time? “My thought is those two issues are completely separate. Plymouth is a big match, as is Oxford the next week. “Plymouth is our next league game but my thoughts are completely on Rotherham and then they will be on how we get this group of players ready for a big game next weekend. “If there are additions by that stage, then great, but if not, we’ll be confident and strong with what we have in the building to go into that game.” Quizzed on any interest in members of his squad, he added: “There always is I like to think because we’ve got some good players here who are performing well. “Certainly those who are in our first-team group at the moment that are playing minutes we’ve got no desire, no willingness or no thoughts whatsoever on anybody leaving the group, so that’s not really in the question at the moment. “Of course, there’s always interest from other clubs in players who aren’t getting that many minutes in your group and you’ll get enquiries at this time of the year for availability, and for loans especially. There is interest for some of our players who are out on loan as well from other clubs. “That’s always going on, but for the core of our group here who have been part of it, there are absolutely no thoughts on any movement in that way.”

Photo: Reuters



village_blue added 15:47 - Jan 6

Are there any travelling on A14? 5

brendenward35 added 15:51 - Jan 6

My thoughts to maybe someone has travelling down along A14 instead, who knows lets wait and see but the patience is killing me

1

mojo added 15:56 - Jan 6

Perhaps they are all coming by helicopter? 0

Nomore4 added 15:58 - Jan 6

I keep saying we will bring in the best available players to us. The window has another 3 weeks to run. Promotion is wanted this season.

I expect at least 2 big by L1 standards signings to strengthen us for vital months ahead.

It’s clear we are in a strong position. Championship clubs in general are in post Covid financial meltdown. Cardiff 130m debt. Swansea owner putting in 2M a month to keep club operating.

West Brom recent 20m rescue loan are just a few examples…..the worlds our oyster currently. 1

jas0999 added 15:59 - Jan 6

Sounds a bit frustrated. Guessing he expected a further addition other than Luongo this week. 2

dirtydingusmagee added 16:09 - Jan 6

Thats dampened the optimism , having said previously that he wanted to get the deals done early !. Like many i expect, i thought something was more or less in the bag . 2

ip6blue added 16:23 - Jan 6

Perhaps the A140 0

Help added 16:24 - Jan 6

I have to agree that the interpretation of the clubs comments prior to the window opening did give rise to thoughts that new players were more imminent than it currently appears. The excitement and anticipation generated by such comments appears to be a frustration to fans who understood correctly or not that it would not take this long to announce a player already at the club training, and nothing more. 0

blueboy1981 added 16:30 - Jan 6

Same Old Ipswich !! -1

blueboy1981 added 16:37 - Jan 6

….. ever had false hopes before ? - well some of you have now, whilst some of us are not surprised at all - we’ve seen, and heard it all before.

So what’s different ?? - nothing much changes ! -1

tractorboy2421 added 16:40 - Jan 6

Hopefully something will happen, I trust in the gaffer & hope he has a plan. Yes we need a striker badly & need it sorted before Plymouth, but if it isn't.. now is the time for our players to shine, we have the talent ... ITFC4LIFE 0

VitalSigns added 16:42 - Jan 6

Reading this article I see that the Wolves winger Corbeanu has returned to his club following an ankle injury. Lets hope that has brought our interest to an end. I don't want us to sign any more players that are injured, not match fit or have a history of getting injuries.



Its still early days in this transfer window but the games start coming thick and fast so the sooner we get new additions through the door the quicker they can get familiar with tactics and team mates.



Onwards and upwards !



0

PSGBlue added 16:44 - Jan 6

Players from Wolves, Everton, Blackburn, Leicester etc would all come up the A14. Only Whittaker from Swansea could arguably come M4/M25/A12, but any sense would do M5 to Brum and then M6 to A14. Maybe it’s KM trying to put us off the scent! 0

