McKenna: No New Signings on the A12
Friday, 6th Jan 2023 15:41
Boss Kieran McKenna says none of the Blues’ targets are currently on the A12 wending their way to Portman Road but that work continues on adding to the squad, while there has been interest in players already at the club but with no thoughts of any movement for any of the core first-teamers.
TWTD understands the Blues were hopeful of completing the loan move for Leicester striker George Hirst earlier this week but the 23-year-old remains at Blackburn but with his recall by the Foxes believed to be imminent.
The Blues have also made a move for Everton forward Nathan Broadhead, who is currently with Wigan, while Town have also enquired regarding Wolves winger Theo Corbeanu, who has just returned from a spell at Blackpool having picked up an ankle injury.
Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who was recalled from Plymouth earlier in the week, remains a target but with a deal currently not under discussion.
“You never know how close things are, to be honest,” McKenna said after a long pause when asked whether any further additions are close at his pre-match press conference.
“There’s nothing on the A12, I can tell you that, so you can have a fairly quiet Friday evening.
“But we’re working very hard on the recruitment side of it and we’re working very hard on some targets, and of course, when there’s any news to update on the club will be very prompt with that.”
Would he like players in before the game against leaders Plymouth in a week’s time? “My thought is those two issues are completely separate. Plymouth is a big match, as is Oxford the next week.
“Plymouth is our next league game but my thoughts are completely on Rotherham and then they will be on how we get this group of players ready for a big game next weekend.
“If there are additions by that stage, then great, but if not, we’ll be confident and strong with what we have in the building to go into that game.”
Quizzed on any interest in members of his squad, he added: “There always is I like to think because we’ve got some good players here who are performing well.
“Certainly those who are in our first-team group at the moment that are playing minutes we’ve got no desire, no willingness or no thoughts whatsoever on anybody leaving the group, so that’s not really in the question at the moment.
“Of course, there’s always interest from other clubs in players who aren’t getting that many minutes in your group and you’ll get enquiries at this time of the year for availability, and for loans especially. There is interest for some of our players who are out on loan as well from other clubs.
“That’s always going on, but for the core of our group here who have been part of it, there are absolutely no thoughts on any movement in that way.”
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]