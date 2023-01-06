Midfielder Healy Returns to Cork on Loan

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 15:51 Young midfielder Matt Healy has returned to his hometown club Cork City on loan until the end of June. Healy spent last season on loan with the Leesiders as they topped the League of Ireland First Division (second tier). The 20-year-old scored four goals in 27 starts in all competitions as well as recording nine assists. “I’m very pleased to be back at City again,” Healy told Cork’s official website. “I really enjoyed last season, it was great experience for me and I learned a lot. “It was great to be able to be a part of what was a very memorable season for the club. These are exciting times now for the club, going back into the Premier Division, and I am delighted to be part of it again.” City boss and former Blues midfielder Colin Healy, no relation, added: “Matt came in on loan last season and he did very well for us. “He obviously got a few very good goals, but he added a lot to the team besides that as well. “He’s a great lad around the place as well as being a good player, and we are very pleased to have him on board again. We know the ability he has and I think he is a player who can get even better next season.” Among the other young players who might be set for another spell out on loan is young Australian striker Tete Yengi, who spent the summer on loan at Finnish club VPS. “The options are open at the moment,” McKenna said when asked about the 22-year-old. “He’s been training with us quite a bit. Not someone who I saw much of before he went out on loan from arriving last year. “He’s a talented boy, he’s got some good attributes, physically he’s got some good attributes and technically, and he’s obviously had a good loan spell. “We’ve had some interest in him from English clubs but also from abroad and we’re keeping that situation open at the moment. “As I say, he’s training with us quite a bit and he’s someone for whom we want to carefully plot out his next move because he’s a young player still very early in his steps in the game, even at his age coming out of the level he was playing at in Australia. “He’s still finding his way in the professional game and we want to make sure that we map that out in the best way for him.” Does a loan abroad bring different challenges for a young player? “They do. Maybe for Tete and the Australians, not to generalise, they are good travellers anyway and tend to travel around well. “I think when you’ve already left your home, like Tete, that challenge is maybe a little bit easier or they can adapt to it a little bit quicker and certainly, that is the case with Tete. He really enjoyed it out there and settled in straight away. “I guess maybe for a Ben Morris going out to Sweden [and GAIS] when you’re a Suffolk boy who has come through your hometown club to then go abroad and pick up those experiences and that life experience, it’s a really brave thing to do. And certainly can add to a young player's development and even just the life experience.”

Photo: Matchday Images



