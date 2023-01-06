McKenna: It Was a Difficult Week

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 16:38 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says the illness in the camp made the Christmas period very difficult with Town having had two tough away draws, 2-2 at Portsmouth and 1-1 at Lincoln, following their 3-0 home win against Oxford United on Boxing Day. The squad has been hit by a flu bug for most of the last fortnight, which McKenna says has hit almost everyone among the players and staff at some point. Leif Davis and George Edmundson were too unwell to travel to Sincil Bank, while Janoi Donacien was forced off at half-time against the Imps. “I think three difficult games having Oxford, then Portsmouth and then Lincoln away,” McKenna said when reflecting on the Christmas period. “It was always going to be three difficult games. Made all the more difficult by the situation that we’re in. “We arrived at the Oxford game feeling like it was the first time we had a really fit squad for a while and from Oxford on it’s been a real battle to get through the week. “It was a very difficult week. Of course, we would have liked more than five points. It felt like we could have and should have had more than five points in the game, but five points are what we got. “We can’t change that. All we can do is take the positives that we were unbeaten across the week. Our game against Oxford on Boxing Day was a really excellent performance and a really good win in front of a packed Portman Road, and we want to carry that momentum into the Plymouth game next weekend. “Then we had two tough away games where we had lots of adversity and lots to deal with off and on the pitch, and we managed to come back in both games and show resilience and collect points. “We would have liked more points, of course, but I think from the inside and knowing the situations that we dealt with, I’m still pleased with the efforts of the players.”

