Town Target Broadhead Recalled By Everton

Friday, 6th Jan 2023 16:49 Town target Nathan Broadhead has been recalled from his loan spell at Wigan Athletic by parent club Everton. While no deal with the Blues has yet been agreed, we understand Town are continuing their pursuit of the 24-year-old forward, who had been due to remain with the Latics until the end of the season having scored five goals in 11 starts and 11 sub appearances. The Blues are understood to have tabled an offer of Â£1 million for the Wales U21 international, although with other clubs also believed to be keen and his former loan club Sunderland linked although with no confirmation that the Black Cats are interested in a reunion. Broadhead was a youth player with hometown side Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Evertonâ€™s academy as a 10-year-old. The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for the Toffeemen but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan. In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then spent 2021/22 on Wearside, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench. The Blues also remain interested in Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who was recalled from his loan at Plymouth earlier in the week. No deal is currently under discussion landing Broadhead, who can play all across the front line, would not end Townâ€™s pursuit of Whittaker. Town are also still in discussions regarding Leicester striker George Hirst joining on loan with the 23-year-oldâ€™s spell at Blackburn expected to be cut short in the next few days.

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 16:52 - Jan 6

A14 it is then. 0

earlsgreenblue added 16:58 - Jan 6

As long as itâ€™s not the A140 thatâ€™s fine! 0

Wallingford_Boy added 17:06 - Jan 6

"No deal is currently under discussion but itâ€™s not thought landing Broadhead, who can play all across the front line, would not end Townâ€™s pursuit of Whittaker."



Wow, a triple negative Phil!! No idea what that actually means!? 0

OwainG1992 added 17:06 - Jan 6

Colour me intrigued. 0

