Eight Changes as Blues Host Millers in FA Cup

Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 14:42

Town boss Kieran McKenna has made eight changes to his team for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round tie against Rotherham United.

Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young, Richard Keogh and George Edmundson, who missed the trip to Lincoln on Monday as he was unwell, at the back.

Leif Davis, who was too ill to travel to Sincil Bank, is on the left with Kayden Jackson wide on the right.

In central midfield, Lee Evans skippers alongside Cameron Humphreys.

Sone Aluko and Conor Chaplin are the number 10s behind Freddie Ladapo, facing his old club.

New signing Massimo Luongo is on the nine-man bench alongside third-choice keeper Joel Coleman, Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Kyle Edwards, Marcus Harness, Greg Leigh, Cameron Burgess and Gassan Ahadme. Neither Janoi Donacien nor Luke Woolfenden are in the squad.

Championship Rotherham name only seven subs due to injuries and loan players returning to their parent clubs.

Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Edmundson, Davis, Evans (c), Humphreys, Jackson, Aluko, Chaplin, Ladapo. Subs: Coleman, Burgess, Leigh, Luongo, Morsy, Burns, Edwards, Harness, Ahadme.

Rotherham: Johansson, Harding, Wood (c), Humphreys, Kioso, Odoffin, Rathbone, Lindsay, Bramall, Ferguson, Washington. Subs: Hemfrey, McCart, Douglas, Bola, Barlaser, Warne, Ogbene. Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).





Photo: Matchday Images