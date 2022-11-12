Broadhead Fee Agreed
Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 14:49
Everton are understood to have accepted the Blues’ offer for forward Nathan Broadhead.
As reported earlier in the week, Town made a £1 million offer for the 24-year-old and now, according to the EADT, a fee has now been agreed.
The player, who was recalled from a loan spell at Wigan yesterday, will now decide whether to join the Blues or stay at Goodison Park.
Broadhead was a youth player with hometown side Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Everton’s academy as a 10-year-old.
The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for the Toffeemen but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan.
In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then spent 2021/22 on Wearside, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench.
The Blues also remain interested in Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who was recalled from his loan at Plymouth earlier in the week. No deal is currently under discussion but a deal being agreed for Broadhead is not thought to affect Town’s pursuit of Whittaker.
Town are also still in discussions regarding Leicester striker George Hirst moving to the Blues with the 23-year-old’s loan at Blackburn expected to be cut short.
Photo: Matchday Images
