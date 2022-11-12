Broadhead Fee Agreed

Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 14:49 Everton are understood to have accepted the Blues’ offer for forward Nathan Broadhead. As reported earlier in the week, Town made a £1 million offer for the 24-year-old and now, according to the EADT, a fee has now been agreed. The player, who was recalled from a loan spell at Wigan yesterday, will now decide whether to join the Blues or stay at Goodison Park. Broadhead was a youth player with hometown side Bangor City and Wrexham before joining Everton’s academy as a 10-year-old. The 5ft 10in tall frontman has made two senior sub appearances for the Toffeemen but has spent most of the last few seasons out on loan. In 2019/20 he was with Burton, scoring three times in 15 starts and seven sub appearances, then spent 2021/22 on Wearside, netting 13 goals in 20 starts and seven games from the bench. The Blues also remain interested in Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, who was recalled from his loan at Plymouth earlier in the week. No deal is currently under discussion but a deal being agreed for Broadhead is not thought to affect Town’s pursuit of Whittaker. Town are also still in discussions regarding Leicester striker George Hirst moving to the Blues with the 23-year-old’s loan at Blackburn expected to be cut short.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ronnyd added 14:52 - Jan 7

Welcome to the club Nathan. Didn't realise he was only 5' 10" though. 2

OwainG1992 added 14:54 - Jan 7

Exciting times.

I was reading the Wigan fans response and they were not happy to lose him.

1

oldbri added 14:56 - Jan 7

The thing is, that he hasn't signed yet, I hope he does but until then I amkeeing my fingers crossed. 3

Stu_boy added 14:58 - Jan 7

I dont know anything about the lad. Those that are stating your excitement, what should we expect? Also reading the final paragraph contradicte the eadt stry. Eadt claim hirst has already been recalled but here it says the loan is expected to be cut short, can i ask has he been recalled or not? 1

Ipswichbusiness added 15:02 - Jan 7

Say what you like about Everton, but you have to admit that they teach their youngsters to play football the right way. 1

Karlosfandangal added 15:20 - Jan 7

Beating Rotherham today will help make his mind up too 1

TimmyH added 15:22 - Jan 7

Welcome aboard Nathan...I too don't really know much about him either other than what I've seen on wiki, 10 goals from 20 starts for Sunderland last season and 5 for Wigan this season, read into that what you will. 1

jontysnut added 15:24 - Jan 7

Sounds like he's not keen on being here. What happened to 'running towards adversity' 0

oldbri added 15:26 - Jan 7

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Nathan+Broadhead+Footballer&&view=d 0

jas0999 added 15:41 - Jan 7

Broadhead, Whittaker and Hirst would be some statement! Hopefully we get at least one of them. 1

runningout added 15:48 - Jan 7

Our front line definitely needs help and more. CH showing that experience isn’t always answer 0

johnwarksshorts added 16:01 - Jan 7

I want them all. Wouldn't surprise me at all if we achieved it, big investment for a big push to promotion🤞 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments