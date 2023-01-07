Blues Target Hirst at Rotherham Match

Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 15:59 TWTD understands Town target George Hirst is at Portman Road for this afternoon’s FA Cup tie game against Rotherham United. The frontman, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers from Leicester City, is at the club with a view to signing for the Blues on loan for the second half of the season having been assessing his options. He is watching the game from the directors' box. TWTD revealed in May last year that striker Hirst was being targeted by the Blues with discussions regarding a permanent switch continuing for much of the summer. However, the 23-year-old ultimately signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes and was sent out on loan to Championship Rovers in a season-long loan deal which included an option to buy. But Hirst has had a frustrating time at Ewood Park, making only three starts and eight sub appearances without scoring. That spell has long been expected to be cut short with the Blues having made an approach to sign Hirst on loan until the end of the season. Town have been aiming to add to their striking ranks early in the window and are also in talks to sign Everton frontman Nathan Broadhead, with reports that the £1 million bid lodged earlier in the week has been accepted. Former England U17s, U18s and U19s international Hirst spent 2021/22 on loan at Portsmouth, scoring 15 goals in 32 starts and 14 sub appearances, all from November onwards. Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, started his career with the Owls before joining Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester. Since signing for the Foxes the 6ft 3in tall frontman, who played alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes with the Young Lions, has made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan at Saturday’s opponents Rotherham in 2020/21, failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, before last season’s spell at Pompey.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Slimitfc91 added 16:13 - Jan 7

Eadt leads and twtd follows 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments