McKenna: Nothing Confirmed on Hirst

Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 17:57 Town boss Kieran McKenna says nothing has been confirmed regarding the loan signing of Leicester striker George Hirst, despite the player having watched today’s 4-1 home victory over Rotherham. TWTD revealed at half-time that the frontman, who is still officially on loan at Blackburn, was at this afternoon’s game, watching from a box with photos of the former England youth international later posted on social media. “There’s nothing really to report,” McKenna said. “There’s no point denying or confirming everything, everybody has cameraphones, so if you have a cameraphone and Google you can identify people. “It’s an important window for us, we’re looking to improve the squad, we’re looking to add players who fit the profile for us in the short and long term and until anything’s confirmed, and at the moment nothing’s confirmed between the club and any players or between two clubs, then there’s nothing further I can really report on that.” Asked whether the same is the case with Nathan Broadhead with it reported Everton have accepted the Blues’ £1 million offer for the forward, McKenna said: “Yes.”

Photo: TWTD



boroughblue added 18:03 - Jan 7

Would be two excellent signings. Maybe one more ‘traditional’ number 10 and we’re looking strong!



Few suggestions of defensive additions needed, but I think will get back to being sharp in defence soon.



Come on Ashton, get them done! 2

Suffolkboy added 18:27 - Jan 7

KM ever the principled persona ; impatience and over enthusiasm will not see our smashing Manage ( & those above ) compromise on integrity and ethical behaviour .

Eager as we are we MUST learn to trust in what we know goes on and the care and planning being exercised .

ITFC will get things done, if at all possible !

COYB 1

Bazza8564 added 18:34 - Jan 7

Brilliant comment SuffolkBoy, you nailed it fella.



KM knows what not to say, not just in terms of promising what we cant deliver, but also not to compromise Mark Ashton's discussions with players and disrespect other clubs.



Perhaps we should ask Danny Cowley or the CEO a Peterborough, they've usually got plenty to say about us :) 1

