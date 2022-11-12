McKenna: Nothing Confirmed on Hirst
Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 17:57
Town boss Kieran McKenna says nothing has been confirmed regarding the loan signing of Leicester striker George Hirst, despite the player having watched today’s 4-1 home victory over Rotherham.
TWTD revealed at half-time that the frontman, who is still officially on loan at Blackburn, was at this afternoon’s game, watching from a box with photos of the former England youth international later posted on social media.
“There’s nothing really to report,” McKenna said. “There’s no point denying or confirming everything, everybody has cameraphones, so if you have a cameraphone and Google you can identify people.
“It’s an important window for us, we’re looking to improve the squad, we’re looking to add players who fit the profile for us in the short and long term and until anything’s confirmed, and at the moment nothing’s confirmed between the club and any players or between two clubs, then there’s nothing further I can really report on that.”
Asked whether the same is the case with Nathan Broadhead with it reported Everton have accepted the Blues’ £1 million offer for the forward, McKenna said: “Yes.”
