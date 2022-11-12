McKenna: We Dominated and Controlled the Game in All Aspects

Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 18:34 Town boss Kieran McKenna was delighted with what he felt was a very good performance as the Blues beat Championship Rotherham 4-1 at Portman Road to progress to round four of the FA Cup, believing his team dominated and controlled all aspects of the match. Cameron Humphreys, Freddie Ladapo and penalties from Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns saw the Blues to a comfortable victory, the Blues’ first FA Cup win against a side from a higher division since defeating then-Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers in 1995/96. “A very good performance,” McKenna said. “I thought from start to finish we dominated and controlled the game in all aspects. “Won a couple of second moments that made the game difficult, but other than that just a really good team and individual performance and great to get the win and get onto the next round. “We’d been so dominant in the first half that we deserved the goal and the breakthrough. We showed the right level of aggression and positivity but also patience and control that you need. “We got the goal, then in the dressing room at half-time everyone was focused on pushing on, going for the next goal and getting a fast start but one moment, a couple of seconds’ lapse, [Conor] Washington’s really sharp and he goes through and gets a penalty. “The complexion and the energy of the game could really change from there, but credit to the players, I thought the leadership in that moment was really good from the senior players, but even from Cam Humphreys from that moment in the next five minutes. “I will enjoy watching it back because in that moment, he got on the ball several times in difficult spots, he made a couple of crunching tackles, he was running box-to-box, he was clapping and encouraging his teammates, and showed exactly what you need to be in those moments and the character you need to show. “We would rather have had the clean sheet but sometimes something like that can be a benefit in the long term when you go on and win the game anyway because it’s another little notch for the players to know that there’s resilience in that group and when things go wrong, as they invariably do in a football match, the response is within the group.”

The Blues had been awarded only one penalty at home this season prior to today - which was missed by Kayden Jackson against Derby - much to McKenna’s frustration, but they were given two this afternoon, slotted by Chaplin and Burns. “Both nailed-on penalties,” the Blues boss continued. “I don’t know whether it’s a coincidence that it’s not in the league, it’s against a team above us, not a team below us in the league pyramid. I’m not sure that’s a coincidence.

“I thought the first one was a nailed-on penalty but I think there’s been so, so many instances like that at Portman Road that we haven’t had. “Hopefully it’s a sign of a correction in the second half of the season, those incidents that are a clear penalty for a team that are in the other team’s penalty box trying to score more often become penalties because I think if they do, that will land in our favour.” Prior to the game McKenna played down the game being marker of where the Blues are against Championship sides. “I’m not going to bang that drum now because if the game hadn’t gone our way, I would have been saying it’s a different competition, you don’t always necessarily need to compare,” he said. “I know the development and improvement in us as a team, even from when we played Rotherham here at home last year in the league, I know that we’ve improved and developed as a team. “I think the performances have been of a really consistently high level, in my opinion. I thought today was another really high level performance and if we do that, we know we’re a really difficult team to play against and we’re a match for an awful lot of football teams, and that was continued today.” The win was a perfect result to take into next weekend’s top-of-the table clash against Plymouth, who drew 0-0 Bolton today and had skipper Joe Edwards sent off in the closing moments. “It’s a boost for the squad when you have players working hard behind the scenes and waiting for opportunities, although I think most of the players on the pitch they’ve been playing a good amount anyway,” he added. “It’s always important when you make changes and you go into a cup competition that those players who are working hard and contributing to the group come into the team and put in good performances and get good results as well. “It strengthens the confidence and spirit in the whole group and sets us up well, not just for next weekend. “We’ve spoken in the group as this week being as almost a break point in the season and looking forward to the second half of the season, knowing that we have a fourth round tie in the FA Cup is a nice bonus for the second half of the year and sets us up well as a group.” Asked whether he wants to be paired with his old club Manchester United at Old Trafford in tomorrow afternoon’s draw, he said: “Not yet, quarter-final! I think whoever we get, the club’s not been in the fourth round for so long. “Credit to the supporters who are here today, I know it’s not easy to come out for these games. “I thought the support numbers were really good for a cup tie when they’ve been here in such numbers in the league. “Whether we get a home tie against one of the really big teams in the country or against a team we really fancy going up against and challenging agains or an away tie and a day out for the fans, it’s been so long since they’ve been in the fourth round that the fans will hopefully enjoy it either way.” Millers boss Matt Taylor felt his team were in it up to Town's second goal. “Up until Ipswich scored their first penalty I was relatively pleased with where we were in the game,” he said. “But on the back of the goal we capitulated and that showed our lack of confidence at the moment. “Was it a penalty? Probably not. Did we score a goal in the first half that shouldn’t have been disallowed? Yes. “Are things going against us at the moment? Of course they are. But the scoreline at the end shouldn’t be a reflection on what the boys did today. “I take the responsibility and the blame for the mistakes that were made. “It is happening too often and has been happening for a long time now. Every time we make an error we seemed to get punished for it.”

Mariner1974 added 18:49 - Jan 7

Great to see Cameron Humphreys sparkle in a start alongside Evans. He was great all game yet again & definitely one the battle of the two Cameron Humphreys. All the Jackson haters have to hold their hands up and say how good he was for us today. Keeps Burns on his toes to see a performance like that. His directness and style of delivery can be so effective from the right, and he was instrumental in us opening them up for the first goal through Cameron. Great all round team performance, and some excitement going into the hat for the 4th Round for a mighty long time. A great 2023 ahead of us! 3

Mariner1974 added 18:49 - Jan 7

WON the battle of the two Cameron Humphreys! 0

ImAbeliever added 18:56 - Jan 7

first FA Cup win against a side from a higher division since defeating then-Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers in 1995/96.



Precisely. 0

magnus68 added 19:11 - Jan 7

Is Jackson our new Sears? Important player that don score? I rather have someone that scores. 0

Carberry added 19:11 - Jan 7

Can we have a home fixture against the club with no history from up the A140? 1

WeZBurnZ added 19:18 - Jan 7

I don't think sears was ever an important player.

Useless from day 1. 0

