McKenna: A Couple of Players Here Today

Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 19:54

Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed there were two prospective new signings at today’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Rotherham.

TWTD reported at half-time that George Hirst was watching the match from a box ahead of a proposed loan move from Leicester, but McKenna, speaking in his post-match interview with BBC Radio Suffolk, confirmed another player was also at Portman Road.

That man is understood to be forward Nathan Broadhead, for whom it is believed the Blues have agreed a £1 million with Everton following the 24-year-old’s recall from his loan spell at Wigan yesterday.

Asked whether the club’s bid for Broadhead had been accepted, McKenna said: “I can’t confirm anything on bids. There were a couple of players here today who we’re in discussions with but absolutely nothing’s confirmed yet, so until that point it’s up to the clubs to notify you on that.”

McKenna commented further on the situation with Hirst in his press conference with the written press.





Photo: Matchday Images

Nomore4 added 20:00 - Jan 7

Just Whittaker and McGuinness to go then by the sounds of it….. 1

JCBLUE added 20:04 - Jan 7

If both complete this would be a real statement of intent. Whittaker too would be amazing. 0

inghamspur added 20:37 - Jan 7

Hopefully a game changer 0

ArnieM added 20:43 - Jan 7

Would LOVE McGuinness here. A bloody good defender, Whittaker ? I’m not so sure now. He’s thrown a bit of a tantrum over being recalled hasnt he. So clearly wouldn’t want to come here ( could we trust him to buy into our dream ?)



Please get a defender in . We are crap at the bs k whenever we’re seriously challenged . 0