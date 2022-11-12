McKenna: A Couple of Players Here Today
Saturday, 7th Jan 2023 19:54
Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed there were two prospective new signings at today’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Rotherham.
TWTD reported at half-time that George Hirst was watching the match from a box ahead of a proposed loan move from Leicester, but McKenna, speaking in his post-match interview with BBC Radio Suffolk, confirmed another player was also at Portman Road.
That man is understood to be forward Nathan Broadhead, for whom it is believed the Blues have agreed a £1 million with Everton following the 24-year-old’s recall from his loan spell at Wigan yesterday.
Asked whether the club’s bid for Broadhead had been accepted, McKenna said: “I can’t confirm anything on bids. There were a couple of players here today who we’re in discussions with but absolutely nothing’s confirmed yet, so until that point it’s up to the clubs to notify you on that.”
McKenna commented further on the situation with Hirst in his press conference with the written press.
