FA Cup Draw This Afternoon

Sunday, 8th Jan 2023 09:58

Town are ball number 32 in this afternoon’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues are in the hat for the fourth round stage the first time since 2009/10 following yesterday’s 4-1 defeat of Rotherham United at Portman Road.

The draw takes place ahead of the third-round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea from around 4.05pm live on BBC1, as well as @EmiratesFACup on Twitter and the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page with Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley those selecting the ties.

FA Cup Third Round

1. Preston North End

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

3. Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

4. Manchester City or Chelsea

5. Stockport County or Walsall

6. Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Derby County or Barnsley

9. Cardiff City or Leeds United

10. West Ham United

11. Burnley

12. Wrexham

13. Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

14. Aston Villa or Stevenage

15. Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

16. Oxford United or Arsenal

17. Fleetwood Town

18. Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19. Grimsby Town

20. Blackpool

21. Leicester City

22. Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23. Bristol City or Swansea City

24. Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25. Fulham

26. Southampton

27. Sheffield United

28. Sunderland

29. Sheffield Wednesday

30. Manchester United

31. Reading

32. Ipswich Town





Photo: Action Images