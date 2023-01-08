FA Cup Draw This Afternoon
Sunday, 8th Jan 2023 09:58
Town are ball number 32 in this afternoon’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The Blues are in the hat for the fourth round stage the first time since 2009/10 following yesterday’s 4-1 defeat of Rotherham United at Portman Road.
The draw takes place ahead of the third-round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea from around 4.05pm live on BBC1, as well as @EmiratesFACup on Twitter and the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page with Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley those selecting the ties.
FA Cup Third Round
Photo: Action Images
