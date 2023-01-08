Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
FA Cup Draw This Afternoon
Sunday, 8th Jan 2023 09:58

Town are ball number 32 in this afternoon’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues are in the hat for the fourth round stage the first time since 2009/10 following yesterday’s 4-1 defeat of Rotherham United at Portman Road.

The draw takes place ahead of the third-round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea from around 4.05pm live on BBC1, as well as @EmiratesFACup on Twitter and the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page with Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley those selecting the ties.

FA Cup Third Round
1. Preston North End
2. Brighton & Hove Albion
3. Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
4. Manchester City or Chelsea
5. Stockport County or Walsall
6. Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Derby County or Barnsley
9. Cardiff City or Leeds United
10. West Ham United
11. Burnley
12. Wrexham
13. Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers
14. Aston Villa or Stevenage
15. Luton Town or Wigan Athletic
16. Oxford United or Arsenal
17. Fleetwood Town
18. Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers
19. Grimsby Town
20. Blackpool
21. Leicester City
22. Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
23. Bristol City or Swansea City
24. Hartlepool United or Stoke City
25. Fulham
26. Southampton
27. Sheffield United
28. Sunderland
29. Sheffield Wednesday
30. Manchester United
31. Reading
32. Ipswich Town


