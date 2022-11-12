Humphreys: Any of the Big Premier League Clubs

Sunday, 8th Jan 2023 10:18 by Blair Ferguson After a highly impressive 4-1 victory over Championship Rotherham United at Portman Road yesterday, Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys has his sights set on facing one the Premier League's top clubs in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The 19-year-old netted the Blues’ opener in the 43rd minute before Conor Washington levelled with a penalty shortly after the break. But Town spot-kicks from Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns and a goal against his former club for Freddie Ladapo secured a comprehensive win for Ipswich. Humphreys was only six years old when Town last played in the fourth round, losing 2-1 to Southampton at St Mary’s in 2009/10 and Humphreys has his eyes set on the Blues being paired with one of the Premier League's top sides. “When I was younger, I supported Chelsea, so it would be nice to get them,” he said. “I think the way Man City and Arsenal play, it's something I like watching, so it would be nice to test ourselves. “But any of the big Premier League clubs, especially at Portman Road. I think when we get Portman Road bouncing and all the fans are in, we're a tough team to beat, so I think testing ourselves against the very best at Portman Road would be good. “It's been 13 years, so I've not really seen an Ipswich team be a part of a good FA Cup run and it would be nice to be part of it playing on the pitch. And more performances and results like that will definitely help. “Like we've said, cup runs haven't been a given at this club, especially recently, so the fans still turning up and still getting behind us is really good, and we really do appreciate all the support we get.” Humphreys contribution to this game – as it has been for most of the season – was impressive. He netted his second goal in as many matches after stating earlier in the season he wanted to add goals to his game and is excelling in a team of experienced in-form players. “I've had lots of different tests of U21 teams, League Two teams and League One teams,” he said. “So, it was nice to put myself up against Championship opposition and see how I fared. “As a team, I thought we were really good. I thought we dominated them for large periods of the game and thoroughly deserved the win. “I think we spoke about the FA Cup, it's not something I've been a part of, a few players in the squad have been part of good FA Cup runs, and it can really bring a squad together. So, I'm really happy with the team performance today and obviously the result.

“Obviously, I'm delighted to get the goal personally. But I thought it was coming, we were playing some really good stuff getting into the final third nicely and had them penned in a lot, but it was just that final pass and final shot that we needed to get right, and luckily we did it just before half time. “Equally, I think the response to their goal was very good. The way we got back on the ball, pushed them back again and were able to take our chances when they came." On his recent goalscoring form, having taken his total to three for the season, Humphreys continued: “I've never been a prolific goalscorer, so it's nice to score a few, and I hope it continues. “It's something that I definitely worked on, especially in the last few weeks with the coaches after training, practising finishing those cut-backs. “I had a few opportunities in the Colchester game and I've had a few more recently as well that I haven't put away. “So it was satisfying scoring a goal like that where you work on the training pitch and it comes to a game and then you finish it. I think that's definitely a positive and I hope I can get in those areas more and score even more. “I think I'll definitely score more goals like today than I did the other day. But they all count, so if I can add different goals to my game, that can only be a positive.” With leaders Plymouth at Portman Road next week, manager Kieran McKenna decided to rest some players for the cup tie, giving Lee Evans and Humphreys a rare chance to play together. Creating partnerships is going to be important heading into the second half of the season. With the arrival of Massimo Luongo, the academy product is looking to draw on the experience of those around him to elevate his game further. “I'm feeling more and more comfortable each game and I'm gaining more confidence,” he said. “I think it's brilliant to play in a team that's doing well with players that have been really helpful to me. “So they've made the step up as easy as it can be. I think it's a credit to them that I've felt so welcomed. “It was really enjoyable playing with Evo [Lee Evans]. I think we've not played together as much as maybe I've played with Dom Ball or Skip [Sam Morsy] because of his injury. “But I really enjoyed playing with him, him talking to me, me talking to him and just getting through the game together. I thought we dominated the game well.” On Luongo's arrival, he continued: “He's been training for a week or so now and I've already had a few good chats with him, helping me on different things and giving me the experience he has, telling me little bits. "So he's been a definite bonus to the midfield unit, and he'll provide extra numbers, and hopefully, he gets a run out soon.” Last season, former Town U23s coach described Humphreys as the best midfielder at the club, which the player says was flattering to hear from a 33-times-capped England international. “Kieron was really good to me when I was in the U23s,” he added. “He always trusted me and was really good to help my development. “And of course the player he was, for him to say nice things about you is always nice to hear, but I don’t think you can take too much from that. I think you just continue working and hope to prove him right. “ Humphreys was in the usual position of facing another Cameron Humphreys yesterday with the Millers fielding a 24-year-old centre-back of the same name. “No, that’s a new one!” he laughed when asked if it had ever happened before. “I knew they had a Humphreys just from looking at the teamsheet but I didn’t actually know it was Cameron Humphreys. I knew there was one, I just didn’t know who he played for. “It was funny, I think the media guy mentioned swapping shirts with him or something to get the other Cameron Humphreys’ shirt!”

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ruds added 10:21 - Jan 8

Most definitely take a wonderful 4th round tie at Portman Road, get either of the Manchester’s down for a flamboyant occasion & then focus on the important run in!!!



COYB



PS I’m on here so early sniffing out MORE signings!! 0

BlueBlood90 added 10:22 - Jan 8

Don’t worry about the draw Cam, you’ll be playing against Premier League teams every week soon. 0

Paddy39 added 10:27 - Jan 8

Let's not worry about a Prem team lets get the Scum down here (No.13 in the draw if they get through) and give them a good spanking.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments