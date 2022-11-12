Town to Host Burnley in FA Cup Fourth Round

Sunday, 8th Jan 2023 16:10 Town have drawn Championship leaders Burnley at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The clubs have never previously met in the FA Cup with the only cup match between the sides an October 1977 League Cup third round tie which Town won 2-1 at Turf Moor. The teams last faced one another in the Championship in 2015/16 when Town won 2-1 at Portman Road, while the game in Lancashire ended in a 0-0 draw. Overall, the Blues have won 19 games between the teams - including that League Cup tie - with 11 ending in draws and Burnley winning 13. Yesterday, Burnley won 4-2 away against AFC Bournemouth in round three with Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson both netting a brace. The Clarets, who are managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, are currently five points clear at the top of the Championship having taken 56 points from 26 games. Fourth round ties will be played over the weekend of January 28th. The Blues' home game against Accrington Stanley will be rescheduled as a result of Town progressing beyond the third round for the first time since 2009/10.

Photo: Action Images



FramlinghamBlue added 16:11 - Jan 8

Another test, we’ve got a chance 4

Help added 16:11 - Jan 8

Cmon at home V Vincent Kompany's team. Let me get my ticket please 3

ImAbeliever added 16:12 - Jan 8

Bring it on! 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:13 - Jan 8

Now that will be a challenge.

5

blueboy1981 added 16:14 - Jan 8

Will need some muscle and guile for that one !

What a Tester that will be ?? 3

runningout added 16:15 - Jan 8

two of the best up and coming coaches facing up 5

Toronto_Tractor added 16:16 - Jan 8

Dreams do come true! 2

trncbluearmy added 16:16 - Jan 8

Great draw again,winnable

COYB 3

buzbyblue added 16:16 - Jan 8

Thats a great tie, should be a cracking game at home 4

Nobbysnuts added 16:16 - Jan 8

Not a great draw.... feel a bit uninspired -11

pg888 added 16:16 - Jan 8

Another winnable game! Will be tough but looking forward to it 4

boroughblue added 16:16 - Jan 8





Take yourself to 0:19 for my feelings 🙄 1

OliveR16 added 16:16 - Jan 8

Not glamorous but a very useful test - and at home!! 3

sticklegs added 16:17 - Jan 8

Great...pleased it's a home match and one we could possibly win. It'll certainly give us an idea of jow good we really are. 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 16:20 - Jan 8

Great feeling being in the draw.

Another good challenge that will give us a sense of where we are.

Maybe someone lowly from the Prem in the 5th rnd. 2

legoman added 16:21 - Jan 8

Great draw, prefer them to a Prem team as there is a chance of an upset. 1

BobbyBell added 16:22 - Jan 8

Tough yes but at least they won't come and park the bus. It should be an open and exciting cup tie. 2

Rimsy added 16:26 - Jan 8

At home with a winnable matchup. What's not to like? 2

TimmyH added 16:32 - Jan 8

Always got a chance at home...if Sheff Wed can beat Newcastle (though mainly their B side) then we can do Burnley, get near a full crowd and you never know. 0

jollyroger added 16:33 - Jan 8

This tie could be one for the telly c o y b 0

inghamspur added 16:35 - Jan 8

Good tie. Hopefully the whole ground will be opened up. 0

ThaiBlue added 16:38 - Jan 8

Good test 4 us 2 good managers 2 good attacking teams probably will be 0-0.no i fancy town 2-1. 0

December1963 added 16:39 - Jan 8

Good to be at home in a winnable tie,a bit of a strange one really as both teams have more important things to play for, hopefully both teams will go do it as neither will want a replay. 0

