Town to Host Burnley in FA Cup Fourth Round
Sunday, 8th Jan 2023 16:10
Town have drawn Championship leaders Burnley at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The clubs have never previously met in the FA Cup with the only cup match between the sides an October 1977 League Cup third round tie which Town won 2-1 at Turf Moor.
The teams last faced one another in the Championship in 2015/16 when Town won 2-1 at Portman Road, while the game in Lancashire ended in a 0-0 draw.
Overall, the Blues have won 19 games between the teams - including that League Cup tie - with 11 ending in draws and Burnley winning 13.
Yesterday, Burnley won 4-2 away against AFC Bournemouth in round three with Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson both netting a brace.
The Clarets, who are managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, are currently five points clear at the top of the Championship having taken 56 points from 26 games.
Fourth round ties will be played over the weekend of January 28th. The Blues' home game against Accrington Stanley will be rescheduled as a result of Town progressing beyond the third round for the first time since 2009/10.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Will we become the makers of our own downfall?
No Time to Panic Yet by tractordownsouth
When Gareth Southgate was quietly announced as England manager in November 2016, few people noticed and even fewer cared enough to comment.
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]