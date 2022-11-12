Hirst Loan Signing Confirmed

Sunday, 8th Jan 2023 19:30

Town have confirmed the signing of Leicester striker George Hirst on loan for the rest of the season.

TWTD revealed o Saturday that long-time target Hirst was watching the game against Rotherham United as discussions continued regarding his switch.

The frontman spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers but that move has been cut short.

“I found out about the interest and just wanted to get it done,” Hirst, who will wear the number 27 shirt, told iFollow Ipswich. “Now that it is, I’m delighted to be here.

“I have heard great things about the manager as well and I couldn’t wait to get here and have a chance to work with him myself. I have had good and honest conversations with him.

“I’m here to help and I want to be involved in a promotion push. The team has done well so far this season and I want to keep that going and give us a little bit of a push.

“It’s going to be great when I get out on the Portman Road pitch and hopefully I can be part of a team that the supporters can be proud of as I know they always turn up in their numbers.”

In May last year, TWTD was first to report that striker Hirst was being targeted by the Blues with discussions regarding a permanent switch continuing for much of the summer.

However, the 23-year-old ultimately signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes and was sent out on loan to Championship Rovers in a season-long loan deal which included an option to buy.

But Hirst had a frustrating time at Ewood Park, making only three starts and eight sub appearances without scoring.

Former England U17s, U18s and U19s international Hirst spent 2021/22 on loan at Portsmouth, scoring 15 goals in 32 starts and 14 sub appearances, all from November onwards.

Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, started his career with the Owls before joining Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester.

Since signing for the Foxes the 6ft 3in tall frontman, who played alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes with the Young Lions, has made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan at yesterday’s opponents Rotherham in 2020/21, failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, before last season’s spell at Pompey.

Hirst is Town's second signing of the January window following the addition of midfielder Massimo Luongo last Thursday.





Photos: ITFC

